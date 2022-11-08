The latest major study on the connection between climate change and public health –The Lancet Countdown– He says it clearly and meridian. Accelerating the transition to more balanced, plant-based diets not only would reduce emissions by 55% from the agricultural sector from the production of red meat and milk. It would also prevent up to 11.5 million deaths per year related to eating habits and reduce the risk of diseases transmitted between animals and humans.

In the same study they also talk about fossil fuels and other things that are outside the food business, but if you decide to incorporate more plant-based foods into your diet, we can help you. Because general advice such as stopping thinking about protein of animal origin as the protagonist of dishes is very good, but small specific changes are what make a dent in our day to day life: here are a few to put more green in your meals (without stopping eating rich).

Remove the vegetables from the stew

“I am not asking for the extinction of stews or stews of lentils, chickpeas or beans, which are very healthy and very sustainable if we eliminate or reduce the presence of sausages or salted meat in them,” says the director of all this Mikel López Iturriaga. “I’m talking about being aware that legumes, which are super nutritious and have a low environmental impact, can be consumed in many other ways.” In spreads -see hummus and its thousand variants- they are easy and perfect for an appetizer, and they should not be underestimated as the main ingredient in creams: some time ago we made one with beans with a Mexican air, a Turkish one with lentils and another with chickpeas with bacon crunchy.

“They also work perfectly in salads like these, where they are perfectly interchangeable (super tip: for this use lentils of the caviar variety, already available in many supermarkets),” says the boss. “You can even make tortillas with white beans -the Isidro from the Flash Flash restaurant is spectacular- or sautéed as colorful as this one with beans or this one with chickpeas with mushrooms (well, okay, and a little bit of sausage too)”. A little bit: the secret is in the proportions.

Change the minced meat in stews, sauces and fillings for textured soy or pea protein

It is surely the preparation in which the flavor and texture of the meat are least appreciated, unless you use it to prepare a hamburger or some preparation in which little is going to be cooked. Most of the versions that we find in the supermarket already chopped – with the name of “chopped” or “burger meat”- it already contains a variable percentage of soybeans and cereals at the price of meat, so the result will not be that different either.

Hydrate it directly in the tomato sauce, coconut milk with curry or the bottom of the stew in which you are going to use it, or previously with a little vegetable broth, water with diluted miso or the water from rehydrating some mushrooms. It is marketed in different sizes, from very fine – like meat minced twice – to fillet size; if you combine a very thin one with another a little thicker they will get an interesting set of textures.

Eat salads all year

If lettuce automatically pops into your head when you think of salads, you are missing out on a lot of possibilities. In addition to all kinds of legumes, as the Supreme Foodist commented a couple of points above, you can use as a base – for a salad that works as a single dish – whole-grain pasta or rice, quinoa, all kinds of cooked grain cereals, potato, pumpkin or sweet potato Add a good portion of seasonal vegetables, raw whenever possible, although you can combine them with other roasted or cooked ones to create texture and flavor combinations.

A quality protein -vegetables aside- such as a couple of boiled eggs, fresh cheese, tofu, fish -can be canned-, chicken breast, nuts that we can also put in the form of butter and will result in a very creamy vinaigrette or a natural yogurt-based dressing. “But this wasn’t about not eating meat”, some will say: but no, it’s about eating more vegetables, and using a little chicken in a salad full of them is not the same as eating a 400-gram steak as a main course . You can also add fruits such as apples -the sour one is delicious with salads with beetroot and blue cheese-, grapes, mango, red fruits, peach, saroni or pear. Do you want concrete ideas? Here you have a lot, for all seasons.

Skip a step in the food chain

What cows eat is also good for people: I am not encouraging anyone to put their mouths in the field and start grazing, since very few of the cattle that end up on our plates have grass as the main ingredient in their diet . The usual thing is that they are fed with feed that combines cereals such as corn, wheat, barley and their by-products, legumes such as peas or soybeans, tubers, fats such as sunflower or rapeseed and -surprise- animal protein concentrates such as fish.

The microwave is your friend

Steaming vegetables quickly and to the right point is very easy in that appliance that in so many houses is used only as the world’s busiest milk heater. It is ideal for one or two people, for more you may have to cook them in two batches -unless you have one of many liters-, but even in that case it is a simple, fast and very comfortable option. If you don’t know where to start, here’s an article in which we tell you everything from what containers you need -very little, I’ll tell you in advance- to time tables and possible accompaniments.

Soups and creams, creams and soups (and start over)

Nutritionally, a vegetable cream is light years away from a pasta broth, and even this can be enriched with vegetables and legumes (the gardener soup greets you). In addition to being a great way to take advantage of everything you have in the fridge, . That in the food team we love vegetable soups and creams is popular voice, That is why we have dedicated five hundred articles and recipes to them.

From a simple tutorial to maximize their flavor to how to turn them into a complete dinner – that meal that usually catches you with little desire and just imagination -, through simple side dishes to elevate them to meal heaven or the recipe to make a perfect pumpkin cream. What you want are specific recipes? Here you have options to make yourself a different one every week until the end of 2023 at least (with summer and winter options).

Add vegetables in all scenarios

A not insignificant part of what we eat every day does not come in a deep or flat dish, but in the form of breakfast, snacks, snacks and others. A few slices of cucumber, tomato or escalivada on the morning toast, banana, tangerines, apple, grapes, pear or any other fruit that is easy to transport and eat mid-morning or mid-afternoon and a small container that we can fill with walnuts, hazelnuts, dried apricots, cashews, peanuts or raisins to snack on. The nutritionist and food technologist Beatriz Robles recommends “changing meat appetizers – cold cuts or various slices – for vegetable pâtés, pickles or toast with nut creams”.

A weapon against ‘I don’t like vegetables’: the pancake

Mikel López Iturriaga gives us another piece of advice about some powerful devices to put an end to opposition to vegetables in any family called “pancakes”. “They are very easy to make -their preparation consists of little more than grating things, mixing them with egg and a little flour, and passing them through the pan-, they are very good, they convince even the most green-hating children and adults, and they are also perfect to release the typical vegetables that are dying in your fridge”. Do you like the idea but don’t know where to start? “Here you have the magic formula that works for any type of vegetable, plus three specific recipes with broccoli and carrot, zucchini and cabbage, and spinach and cauliflower”. You can accompany them with yogurt-based sauces – made from animal milk or a vegetable drink – or with other fresh ones such as pico de gallo.

Fill the oven with vegetables once, and you will have many meals solved

A couple of trays of roasted seasonal vegetables is usually the basis of our batch cooking, that trick to cook once and live on income the rest of the week. Even if you don’t practice it as is, roasting a tray of vegetables has many advantages and ensures joy for different meals. Cherry tomatoes dressed with oil, vinegar, garlic and herbs to serve as a garnish or in pasta salad, potatoes, sweet potatoes or beets as a side dish or to puree, carrots that we can later dress with mandarin juice and fennel seeds -hot, so that they take on the flavor well-, fennel with lemon zest, Brussels sprouts with mustard vinaigrette, artichokes, aubergines, broccoli, cauliflower or cabbage, leeks, peppers, aubergines or onions. In addition to dressing them and eating them as they are or as a side dish, these vegetables can be turned into tasty creams -caramelization triggers their flavor-, added to stews or finished in an omelette that will make dinner easy for you.

Integrate them in dishes that you already like

Modifying recipes that you like and consume regularly to include more vegetables in them is a good option to increase your intake. Add a good amount of grated zucchini and carrot to the cannelloni farce or meatballs, alternate layers of zucchini or aubergine -previously baked or grilled- with the pasta in your lasagna, add spinach to the tortilla or pumpkin and artichoke to the lentils.

If you are going to prepare chicken wings in the oven, add a cauliflower in florets -with the same dressing you use for the chicken-, and a generous amount of peas a couple of minutes before taking out any stew will give it a fresh point that will make it rise whole (don’t put them before or they will mummify, which is the worst thing that can happen to a pea and to the person who is going to eat it). Because it is not just about consuming more green, but also -or above all- about enjoying the process.