Christmas is a time of year that invites you to share, to be with family, to be generous with others…And also to be at home watching a good movie, of course. Obviously there are those that are completely inspired by these dates, but there are also others that, without being Christmas in their entirety, are very appealing these days. Below, we offer you a list of 10 ideal movies to watch this Christmas.

Filmin, Movistat + The Apartment (Billy Wilder, 1960)

A fragment of the film.



LP





A film classic directed by Billy Wilder and starring masterfully by Jack Lemmon and Shirley McLein. This film tells us how Bud Baxter, a New York office worker, leaves his apartment to his boss for his extramarital affairs. This creates different problems that he will have to face. It is a film loaded with a very typical element of Christmas: hope. It is a story that details loneliness in the big city and broken hearts, and that is why its Christmas setting is perfect to talk about the importance of company, love and understanding.

Disney+ Edward Scissorhands (Tim Burton, 1990)

A fragment of the film.



LP





Directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, this film is not exactly Christmas, but it is a somewhat darker Christmas story. It is the story of a misfit protagonist, whose physical appearance generated rejection when the people around him could not take advantage of him. However, he also manages to discover the best side of people thanks to those who see the sweet boy he really is. In addition to telling us about loneliness, this film has an unforgettable soundtrack that accompanies Winona Ryder while she dances under the snowflakes.

Filmin, HBO MAX Goodfellas (Martin Scorsese, 1990)

The protagonists of the film.



LP





This classic by Martin Scorsese does not exactly stand out for being a film that tells us about Christmas values. Violence, crime, drug trafficking, murders… A cocktail that a priori may not be appropriate for these dates, but has several scenes with a Christmas atmosphere throughout the film. In fact, the scene that blows everything up, as if it were the Grinch stealing Christmas, is the scene in the bar after the hit on Lufthansa.

Disney+ Die Hard (John McTiernan, 1988)

Bruce Willis taking action.



LP





A classic of these dates. Although it is not a film that shows us any value of what the party intends, let's see who can resist putting it on this list. Simply because everything happens between Christmas Eve and Christmas morning could already be considered ideal to watch these days. However, this film has scenes of legendary machine guns and action between Santa Claus jokes and songs. It's not a Christmas movie as such, but it is a great action movie that takes place at Christmas.

Netflix, Movistar+ Bridget Jones's Diary (Sharon Maguire, 2001)

The protagonist dressed in Christmas pajamas.



LP





In this film based on the novel by Helen Fielding, Renée Zellweger steps into the shoes of Bridget Jones, a young single woman in her thirties who believes in romantic love. Beyond being an iconic film full of humor, it also presents us with a very festive atmosphere. The film places us in a snowy England, characters wearing reindeer sweaters, banquets prepared by mothers and grandmothers during these dates and a mythical image of the protagonist dressed in the most Christmassy red pajamas.

HBO MAX Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (Chris Columbus, 2001)

The trio of protagonists in a Christmas scene.



LP





The legendary saga of films based on JK Rowling's books has millions of fans around the world. Furthermore, Christmas is a time that invites many to watch its eight installments in marathon form. But perhaps, 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' is the most Christmassy of all. This is a wide debate, but it is true that being the first in the franchise it has a childish charm and excitement that shines above the rest. We saw the huge Hogwarts halls decorated for Christmas, we enjoyed it covered in snow and we witnessed Harry opening gifts for the first time in his life.

Prime Video Something to remember (Nora Ephron, 1993)

The protagonists on the scene at the Empire State.



LP





Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan starred in several films together, but perhaps this is the most remembered. He is a popular radio host, widower and father of a little boy who told the story to the program on Christmas Day and wants to find a new partner for his father. Annie hears it on the other end of the radio and becomes obsessed with this story, even though she is about to get married. Love, humor and tenderness are three words that could define the film. Everything happens at various times, but Christmas does appear among them. What's more (without giving spoilers), one of the last scenes takes place in the illuminated Empire State Building in New York.

Prime Video Greenbok (Peter Farrelly, 2018)

Movie poster.



LP





Winner of the Oscar for best film in 2018, it tells the story of a man with many prejudices who, little by little, opens his heart. A spectacular Viggo Mortensen and a great Mahershala Ali star in this film that tells us about how two very different human beings can connect thanks to time together, fried chicken and, of course, Christmas with that majestic final scene.

Netflix Hook (Steven Spielberg, 1991)

Dustin Hoffman and Robin Williams in one of the scenes.



LP





Robin Williams and Steven Spielberg together in this wonderful version of the classic Peter Pan. Although it is a film that can be considered for children, the truth is that it leaves a lesson that both adults and children can learn from. It talks about the adult Peter Pan who sees the need to return to Neverland because Hook kidnaps his two children. This father let his inner child go a long time ago, so she will have to return to meet him again if she wants to save his children. Additionally, the cast also includes Dustin Hoffman as Hook and Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell.

Apple TV, Prime Video Gremlins (Joe Dante, 1984)

The gremlins.



LP





This film is a Christmas classic even though it was released in August 1984. The film has the atmosphere of Christmas, but with scenes typical of teenage horror films of the time. Beyond what happens between the humans, the adorable Gizmo and those green imps, at its core it is a story about responsibility. Under the wrapper of fantastic cinema, we can discover a tender look at domestic animals, especially at Christmas time, when pets become, for some, simple gifts.