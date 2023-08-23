In the decade from the 90s to the 2000s, manufacturers engaged in the search for containment of weights and dimensions, completely redesigning the sector of road maxi sports bikes, which are now decreasing in engine capacity to be able to participate in the increasingly interesting and spectacular Superbike championship. Despite the decrease in displacement, performance continues to grow. Real sports replicas are produced, which however can also be enjoyed on the road. A decade in which futuristic and iconic motorcycles were not lacking, capable of tracing a before and after in world motorcycle production.