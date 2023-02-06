In the seventh of ten minutes of added time allowed by the referee, he had scored a very important goal which had given his team, Hatayspor of Antioch, the victory against Kasimpasa: Christian Atsu, a former Ghanaian footballer from Chelsea and Newcastle, is on the list of missing after the earthquake that devastated Turkey and Syria.

“A very important victory for the team. I am happy to have ended up on the scoresheet”, he wrote on his Instagram profile on Sunday evening. After less than twelve hours, his fate hangs in the balance. He may have been trapped under the rubble, like the club’s sporting director Taner Savut and interpreter Emre Aslan.

Christian Atsu scored a stoppage time goal for Hatayspor last night. He made the whole region happy. 😢 Today, he’s under the rubble and the region has been devastated by the earthquake. 🇹🇷🇬🇭 Life is cruel. Our thoughts are with everyone effected. 💔 pic.twitter.com/4JMfaS5dcn — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) February 6, 2023

His career was prestigious: he arrived in Europe in 2011 at Rio Ave in the Portuguese league, he was then bought by Chelsea when he was still a promising young Porto player. Before playing in London he was loaned to Vitesse, then his Premier League debut with Everton, and again Bournemouth, Malaga and Newcastle.

He arrived in Turkey this year after a season in Saudi Arabia. Atsu is one of the best players in the Ghana national team: 65 games and 10 goals until 2019.

It is unclear whether or not he managed to survive tonight’s drama. At the moment the official reports speak of over 2,500 deaths but could be up to 8 times as many according to the WHO.

Among these there is certainly the 28-year-old goalkeeper of Yeni Malatyaspor Kulübü (a team that plays in the TFF1 Lig, the second tier of the Turkish league) Eyüp Türkaslan. All sports competitions in the country have been suspended due to the emergency.