The sloppy 960 million euros that the ten highest-earning athletes earned in 2018 was not bad. A decrease followed, partly due to the corona virus, but last year Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and eight other – all male – athletes earned a new record amount. Business magazine Forbes calculated that the club of high earners received a total of more than 1 billion euros credited to their bank accounts. Four of them received Saudi money.

Forbes added up the sporting income (prize money, salaries and bonuses) and commercial extra income (sponsorship deals, license income, payment of shares sold and other trinkets) of the athletes. It concerns the period from May 1, 2022 to May 1, 2023. The business magazine only excluded income from investments.

Saudi Arabia has been gaining influence in top international football for some time now. In 2021, the Saudi state investment fund bought the English club Newcastle United, in addition, the country brought the Spanish Super Cup to Ryad and invested heavily in local football. This has attracted a lot of criticism: in Saudi Arabia, women are still oppressed and homosexual relationships are punishable by death. In addition, the country is still involved in the bloody civil war in Yemen.

Ronaldo and Messi

List captain Ronaldo had a bad year at Manchester United – where he left after a disagreement – and the national team of Portugal, but with his 123 million euros he did not notice much of it financially. What helped a lot: his move in December to Al-Nassr, a football club from Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo would earn about 200 million euros annually there. It is therefore likely that his income will be even higher next year.

Ronaldo’s sporting rival Messi – who raised about 118 million euros – also received money from Saudi Arabia. Messi, suspended on Tuesday by his club Paris-Saint Germain for a trip to Saudi Arabia, earned a lot of money as a tourist ambassador for the country in the Middle East. He appears in TV commercials and national media at tourist attractions, such as a zoo. Advice from human rights organizations and prisoners’ families so as not to engage with the Arabian kingdom, he ignored it.

Money in golf

Within the sport, the Saudi money does not only go to football players. Numbers 6 and 7 Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, both golfers, earned millions playing in the LIV Golf Invitational Series. This new golf competition, with a prize pool of more than 22.5 million euros, is organized by Saudi Arabia.

Secretly, Mickelson helped the Saudis, according to his biographer ‘scary motherfuckers’ mentioned, even form the competition. With his statement he referred to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 in the Saudi embassy in Istanbul, according to international security services an order from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Despite this, Mickelson tacked.

In the top 10 of Forbes football player Kylian Mbappé (3), basketball players LeBron James (4), Stephen Curry (8) and Kevin Durant (10), boxer Canelo Álvarez (5) and the now retired tennis player Roger Federer (9) can also be found. The latter reached the top 10 even though he hardly had any income from matches.