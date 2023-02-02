Among the transfer market deals that have materialized in the last few hours of negotiations there is also the one that brought Marcel Sabitzer to Manchester United. And the footballer’s agent warned Ten Hag about the … peculiar character of him …

Among the transfer market deals that have materialized in the last few hours of negotiations there is also the one that brought Marcel Sabitzer to Manchester United. The Austrian midfielder was loaned to the Red Devils until the end of the season as Ten Hag needed to find a replacement for Christian Eriksen. The Dane was injured in the FA Cup match against Reading and will be out until the end of April, possibly even the beginning of May. In practice, the season is over for the former Inter player and therefore the Dutch coach has found someone who can take his place. But, paradoxically, Ten Hag could have created a big problem by himself. See also F1 | Leclerc charged: "I like Silverstone and the red is competitive"

If he doesn’t play… — To explain it without too many words is Roger Wittmann, the attorney of Sabitzer. Speaking to Goal, the agent described his client and was very honest about it. In fact, he didn’t limit himself to emphasizing his positive qualities, but also put on the table the fact that the Austrian’s character is at least particular… “When he’s not playing, he’s the most unpleasant person in the world to be around. And he hates when loses, that’s the question. When it comes to character, the guy is a killer. He’s the perfect example of a player who always wants to win.” Positive attitude but…up to a certain point, because having someone around who is intractable when he’s not in the starting eleven is never the best thing in life.

And Sabitzer confirms — Sabitzer, however, didn’t hide behind a finger. And sportsbible he explains that when his agent’s words were told to him, the Austrian practically confirmed what he said. “Sometimes in life you have to make big decisions quickly. And from the moment I knew I had the chance to come to United I knew it was the right choice for me. I’m a competitive footballer, I want to win and help the club get the his goals for the season. I think I’m at the top of my level and I can contribute a lot of experience and energy. I can’t wait to get started and show my qualities to the fans, my teammates and my coach “. Which has already been warned: better to let him play as much as possible… See also SBK | Ducati prepares for the 2022 season with tests at Misano

