And Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag appeared as he walked on the field after the final whistle, before taking gum out of his mouth and throwing it on the grass.

Despite it being a frequent occurrence with players doing this during matches, a number of viewers took to Twitter to express their “disgust” at the Dutch coach.

One wrote: “Pick up your own gum, don’t let the janitor pick it up for you.”

One fan wrote: “I know there are bigger things to focus on at Wembley but I hope Ten Hag doesn’t throw gum on the pitch.”

The fans considered the Dutch coach’s behavior “uncivilized” because of his selfishness and indifference to the dirtiness of the field.

On Saturday, Ten Hag failed to win the FA Cup, after losing to rivals Manchester City, 1-2, in an exciting match.