Summer of decisions at Old Trafford. Announced the arrival of Erik ten Hag as successor to interim Ralf Rangnick, in the postal district of M16 they will have to get rid of a good handful of footballers to change the dynamics, culture and future of Manchester United. An arduous task awaits the former Ajax coach. The 2021-22 season has been as difficult as it has been frustrating.

17 players have loaned the Mancunian club throughout the campaign. Youngsters who needed to gain a foothold away from Old Trafford, but also great signings and great disappointments like Anthony Martial or Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman came from Ajax, like his next coach. Retrieving the midfielder will be one of Ten Hag’s main purposes. Van de Beek reared his head when the ajaccied reached the Europa League final which they lost, precisely, to Man Utd, and gained importance in Ten Hag’s eleven when the Amsterdam side reached the Champions League semi-finals two seasons later . One of the main players in Ajax’s return to the European elite found no continuity when he landed in the Premier League in September 2020. He has closed this course on loan at Evertonbut the injuries have once again prevented him from enjoying regularity.

When Anthony Martial signed for Manchester United, the English club accepted a clause by which they would give Monaco a financial bonus if the striker won the Ballon d’Or. the red devils they will save that money. Martial arrived as a young promise in the North West of England but it was difficult for him to adapt, and then to have regularity. Injuries have prevented him from showing the qualities that made him shine at Monaco. During his second year dressed in red, he scored 23 goals and distributed 12 assists, but in 2020-21 he only saw the door four times. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer definitively separated him from the team and in January he left on loan to Sevilla, where he has only scored one goal and provided one assist in twelve games. Injuries have followed him to Andalusia. Don’t expect him to come back to Manchester.

Who will return will be Brandon Williams. With 50 appearances for the first team, the 21-year-old sought to get more playing time at newly promoted Norwich City. Despite the decline of the Canaries, the side’s performances have been solid. He has enjoyed regularity and his versatility, can play both tricks, makes him a player to watch when Ten Hag takes over. The Dutch coach is recognized, among other things, for his work with young players.

A similar fate wanted to run Axel Tuanzebe, but he never found his place throughout the campaign. Neither at Aston Villa first, nor at Naples later. Andreas Pereira has fared better. The Brazilian has worn the Flamengo shirt, and the club has already expressed its interest in signing him permanently. The loan that has offered the most joy, and has taken, is James Garner. Comfortable with the ball at the feet and a threat on set piecesthe 21-year-old footballer has helped Nottingham Forest to leave the bottom of the Championship, the second division, and reach the final of promotion for promotion to the Premier League. He will have a chance to prove himself when he goes to work under Erik ten Hag this summer.

Di’Shon Bernard, Teden Mengi, Ethan Laird, Tahith Chong, Matej Kovar, Ethan Galbraith, Nathan Bishop, Reece Devine, Dylan Levitt, Amad, and Facundo Pellistri They complete the list of those on loan from Manchester United this season. Although none of them seems to have a place in the first team next season. A sale or a new assignment awaits them in the immediate future.