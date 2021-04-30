The Hague (AFP)

Coach Eric Ten Hag renewed his contract with Dutch football club Ajax Amsterdam until 2023, according to what the club announced Friday, putting an end to rumors of his possible departure from the capital.

Ten Hag (51 years), who has been supervising Ajax since December 2017, has been linked in recent weeks with the possibility of his transfer to training for German Borussia Dortmund or Tottenham Hotspur, after the latter was sacked by Jose Mourinho.

Since assuming management at the head of the technical staff in Ajax, the club has won a league title and another in the domestic cup and led a young team to the Champions League semi-finals in 2019 before being eliminated by Spears.

Tang Hag has received assurances from the club that he can maintain his squad of players and boost his squad during the transfer market. “I am very happy in Amsterdam,” Ten Hag told the club’s website. The goal for the next few seasons is to compete with the best European clubs.