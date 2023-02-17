Barcelona (dpa)

The Dutch coach, Manchester United, Erik Ten Hag, praised the performance of his players against Barcelona in the European Football Championship, but at the same time he expressed his sadness at the failure of his team to maintain its progress and achieve a valuable victory, only to settle for a positive draw with him.

Barcelona tied with Manchester United 2/2, at Spotify Camp Nou, in the first leg of the qualifying round for the round of 16 of the continental competition, to postpone the qualification for the return match, which will take place at Old Trafford, the stronghold of the English team.

“When you create chances you have to turn them into goals, but I think we have to commend our team,” Ten Hag told the media after the match.

Ten Hag added, “We presented a very good level against the leaders of the La Liga standings. Barcelona is performing and doing a great job, but we made the difference and we should have finished the other chances that we had to goals.” And the United coach spoke about the two goals that Barcelona scored against his team, where he said: “We should not have left space for a player like Marcos Alonso without control in executing the corner kick.”

He continued, “We gave them the equalizer. We should not make such mistakes in the return match, and we strive to present the same level on the offensive level.”

Barcelona scored through Marcos Alonso in the 50th minute, but the Spanish team did not enjoy their progress much, after Marcus Rashford scored the equalizer for Manchester United in the 53rd minute.

Manchester United added the second goal in the 59th minute, as it came through friendly fire, after Jules Conde, the Barcelona player, accidentally scored a goal in his own goal, but Brazilian Rafinha gave the host team a tie again, in the 76th minute.

With that result, the decision to qualify for the next round was postponed to the second leg, which will be held at Old Trafford, the stronghold of Manchester United, next Thursday.

The emerging teams from this round will meet in the round of 16 with the eight teams that topped their groups in the group stage of the continental competition.