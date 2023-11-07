Manchester United is a chaos from head to toe. The reality is that if the club is not at the bottom of the Premier League it is thanks to the fact that they have achieved almost emergency results against lower level clubs, such as the victory over Fulham last weekend that came to fruition at the whistle. final and courtesy of an error by the London team.
It would not be crazy to conclude that Ten Hag’s team does not aspire to win anything this year, since it is clear that in the Premier League it is very far from the potential of the contenders, within the Champions League they have made it difficult to get to the next round and as for the local Cups, they have even already been eliminated from one. The Dutch coach, already in real danger of dismissal, wants to resolve the club’s poor performance on the field and to do so he requests the signing of a world champion.
The newspaper Sport reports that Guido Rodríguez could land in Manchester in the winter market. Ten Hag is not happy with Casemiro, whose health status leaves more doubts than certainties, which is why the coach sees the world champion as the ideal piece to give strength and order to the backbone of the Red Devils. Rodríguez’s contract with Betis ends at the end of the campaign in June, so, if those from Seville want to avoid a free escape, selling in January is the only possible way… unless he ends up prolonging his relationship with them. green and white
