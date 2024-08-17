Manchester (Reuters)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said missed chances remain a major concern after his team narrowly beat Fulham 1-0 in their first Premier League game.

The optimistic Old Trafford crowd was left anxious for much of the opening game of the Premier League season, watching their team struggle to create scoring chances.

When the team regained its balance, the players wasted most of the chances, until substitute Joshua Zirkzee succeeded in scoring the winning goal late in his first participation.

“I think one area we have to improve is how we decide games in the box,” Ten Hag told reporters. “We saw that in the friendlies, last week against Manchester City, when United lost in the Community Shield, we created enough chances, we shouldn’t have waited for a late winner. We have to be calmer and decide the game against the opponent, maybe it’s the start of the season, the players have to give their all, we have enough players who have the ability to score.”

The late winner came from Dutch striker Zirkzee, who came off the bench to receive a late cross from Alejandro Garnacho and turn it into the net.