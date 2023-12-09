Manchester (dpa)

Dutch coach Eric Ten Hag, coach of Manchester United, said that it is up to Rashford, regarding his return to his level.

The British news agency, PA Media, reported that Rashford was excluded from the squad that beat Chelsea 2-1, after his performance in the match that the team lost to Newcastle 0-1, and the English international striker is trying to regain his level this season.

Rashford scored 30 goals last season, helping Manchester United finish the season in third place and win the League Cup, but he scored only two goals this season, one of which came from a penalty kick against Everton (his team won 3-0) last month.

Ten Hag said: Rashford is a great player. You cannot do that with 11 players. He cannot play in every match, and he is not in his best condition, as he was last year, but I am confident in his ability to return.

He added: It’s up to him. The team always performs and the best available players are the ones who participate. Rashford’s return may need to wait, in light of the doubts surrounding his participation against Bournemouth on Saturday after his absence from training due to illness.