London (dpa)

The Dutchman, Erik ten Hag, coach of Manchester United, expressed his happiness at his team’s victory over Nottingham Forest 3-2, and returned to the result, after he was a loser, in the third round of the English Football League.

And the British news agency “BA Media” reported that Manchester United beat Wolverhampton in the opening of the English Premier League, before losing to Tottenham in the second round, then found itself trailing by two goals after four minutes, in the face of its guest Nottingham Forest.

“We wanted to give the fans something,” said Ten Hag. “Of course it was a bad start. We allowed them to score two goals and we made mistakes.”

He added, “But I am happy with the return, the leadership spirit, our calmness and the way we dealt with it.” And when asked whether the return in the result resulted in more positives than negatives, the Dutch coach said: “I think that every team at the beginning of the season has room for development, and we certainly have that, and we must progress if we want to succeed.”