Erik ten Hag has won his first prize at Manchester United. The 53-year-old coach won 2-0 against Newcastle United with the English top club in the cup final of the League Cup on Sunday. For Manchester United it is the first prize in a long time, in the past six years Ten Hag’s predecessors failed to coach the club to prizes.

The final of the Carabao Cup, better known as the League Cup, was traditionally played in a sold-out Wembley (90,000 spectators) in London. After midfielder Casemiro’s 1-0, who headed a cross from Luke Shaw, star player Marcus Rashford scored the 2-0 on behalf of Manchester United on a pass from Wout Weghorst. On the last goal, the other Dutchman on the field, Newcastle defender Sven Botman, unintentionally caused the ball to change direction and go over his own goalkeeper into the goal.

Ten Hag made the switch from Ajax to Manchester United last summer, where he is now being adored. The team is firmly in third place in the Premier League, eight points behind leaders Arsenal. That is many times better than last season, when the club finished sixth and missed out on Champions League football. Players especially praise Ten Hag’s tactical insight and the strict discipline that the Dutchman has implemented within the selection.