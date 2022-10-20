Out of team. It is the punishment decided by United for Cristiano Ronaldo, after the Portuguese last night entered the tunnel of the Old Trafford dressing rooms before the game with Tottenham was over. “Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United team for this Saturday’s Premier League match against Chelsea – reads a brief statement released by the Red Devils on their official website -. The rest of the team remains fully concentrated on preparing for that match ”.

Ten Hag had made it clear that there would be consequences to CR7’s decision, that in addition to having left the bench first according to The Athletic, he would have refused to enter the final, once the result was acquired. “I prefer to focus on who has played and who has won a difficult match. A team victory ”said Ten Hag in the belly of Old Trafford, making an appointment in Carrington this morning. Ronaldo arrived on time at 10.30 for training, and to deal with a choice that leads him more and more to the margins of United. CR7 will not only not be part of the team on Saturday, but in the next few days he will train alone, further isolated from the rest of the team, increasing a long-lasting incurable fracture.

PUNISHED

The punishment at CR7 was inevitable from a coach who put order and discipline at the top of his list of demands to rebuild a winning team. Ronaldo is not an exception, he has never been. Above all because he is a repeat offender: at the end of July he had left Old Trafford well before the friendly match with Rayo Vallecano, that of his debut after having skipped the preparation, was over. It is unacceptable to anyone. “And I don’t forgive this gesture” Ten Hag said at the time. The issue was dealt with internally, with the Dutch coach who then reiterated how important the rules were for him. And how much they were worth for everyone, even for a talent that made history of football and that already at that point, almost 3 months ago, he had said clearly that he did not want to stay in Manchester. Instead he remained, for lack of alternatives (no Champions League team came forward to have it) more than by will. The gap between Cristiano and the rest of the group in the meantime has become bigger and bigger. How has the power that Ten Hag has in United become greater: since he straightened the false start, the Dutchman knows he has the company on his side and gradually gained more and more power, including that of excluding Cristiano Ronaldo from the team.