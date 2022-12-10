Cristiano Ronaldo never stops being news. And in recent times, unfortunately for football, it is becoming more so for what he does off the field than for what he does on it. After there was speculation about his future and Cristiano himself denied it (according to him he will not play for Al Nassr), Eik ten Hag has given an interview where Portuguese has been the topic of conversation. Here we leave you the most relevant statements of the Dutch coach:
“He wanted to leave, it was quite clear. And when a player definitely doesn’t want to be at this club, he has to leave,” Ten Hag told British media on Friday. “The interview was the first time he said he wanted to leave. I think that as a club you cannot accept that. There had to be consequences. To take that step, he knew them. He had never told me before. In the summer we had a conversation. He came in and said: ‘I’ll tell you in seven days if I want to stay’. Then he came back and said: ‘I want to stay’.”
Ten Hag made it clear at all times that he wanted to have the Portuguese in his ranks before Cristiano’s interview with TalkTV, which was the one that ended his relationship with the club: “I like working with world-class players. I know they can score difference and help you achieve your goals.
“I wanted him to stay from the first moment until now. I did everything possible to bring him to the team because I value his quality. We wanted him to be part of our project and to contribute to Manchester United because he is a great player and has a great history,” he concluded.
What is true in all this story is that the end of the career of one of the best players in history could be having another outcome. It is not normal to leave three clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United in the way he has done.
