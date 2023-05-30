In the same terms, Ten Hag described Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo when his future with the “Red Devils” was uncertain.

The England defender fell behind Lisandro Martinez, Rafael Varane and Victor Lindelof, and even left-back Luke Shaw participated as a defensive heart in some matches, which reduced Maguire’s participation and entered the starting line-up only 8 times in the league this season.

Maguire became the most expensive defender in the world when he joined United from Leicester City for 80 million pounds ($100.97 million) in 2019, and the player has a contract until 2025.

In response to a question about Maguire’s future, Ten Hag told The Times: “Let’s say I’m happy to have him with us, and when we needed him he succeeded, but it also depends on his decision.”

The Dutch coach confirmed that Maguire was doing his best in training and played an important role as captain of the team, but he believed that the player might not accept continuing on the bench.

“No one is happy with this situation, and neither is he,” Ten Hag said.

The United manager confirmed that David De Gea would continue with the squad next season, but said the Spanish goalkeeper, who has scored the most clean sheets in the Premier League this season, would face competition for his spot.

He added, “I will not say that he will remain the number 1 goalkeeper, because in a team like Manchester United, there must be competition for all positions.”