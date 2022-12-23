London (dpa)

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag confirmed that he accepts the size of the expectations and hopes placed on him to lead the team to the first four places in the English Premier League, but he also confirmed that there is great pressure on the rest of the coaches.

And the British news agency reported that Manchester United is preparing to face Nottingham Forest next Tuesday, while the team ranks fifth in the English Premier League standings, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham, with a postponed match for it.

And when he was told that the pressure on the Manchester United coach to qualify for the Champions League is more intense than the rest of the teams, Ten Hag said: “I accept it as it is.”

He added, “But I also think that coaches like Graham Potter at Chelsea and Eddie Howe at Newcastle, and all those clubs that have invested a lot in their players, so for every coach there is pressure to reach the Champions League, that is clear.”

He explained, “You want to be among the big four, to fight for titles, and this is our goal.”

The arrangement witnesses the presence of Arsenal and Manchester City in the first and second places, respectively, while Newcastle ranks third and Liverpool in sixth, four points behind Manchester United, while Brighton ranks seventh, equal on points with eighth-placed Chelsea.

Ten Hag, whose team won four matches, drew two, lost one of the last seven matches, and won the cup match against Burnley 2-0, in the first meeting after the World Cup, said: “We know that the competition is strong, but I think that is the case of seven or seven. Eight clubs are competing for a place in the Big Four.

“You have to fight in every match to get the points,” Ten Hag said. “I’m looking forward to that and the way we perform and of course the result also matters to me, but the process is going right when you follow the right steps. I think we have a good chance to reach the top four.”