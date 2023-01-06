No matter how much Blind will play at Bayern Munich, he will get satisfaction with this transition anyway

His departure from Ajax was abrupt and Daley Blind, in all his disappointment, did not immediately want to be forced to sign elsewhere. While all kinds of clubs showed interest, Bayern Munich also reported. Replacing the long-term injured Lucas Hernández in the selection of a European top club, that is a role the 32-year-old veteran was happy to say ‘yes’ to.