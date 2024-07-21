London (dpa)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expressed his happiness after beating Glasgow Rangers 2-0 in a friendly match.

Amad and Joe Hagill scored Manchester United’s goals in the 39th and 70th minutes, giving the team its first win in the pre-season period.

The Dutch coach spoke about the team’s improved performance, compared to the first friendly match against Norwegian Rosenborg, which ended with the latter winning by one goal last Monday.

“The pre-season is all about friendly matches, and I want to win every match, so I was disappointed on Monday, especially with the performance,” the Dutchman told Manchester United’s official website. “Performance is very important in pre-season, the goal is to improve, and that’s what we saw compared to the last game. The team’s performance was much better, especially in terms of attacking ferocity. The players put in a good and enjoyable collective performance at the same time.”

“We have to look at Amad from a different angle. Of course, he is still a young player, but he no longer lacks experience. He suffered several injuries last season, and before that he appeared at a distinguished level in the English Championship. We saw how he performed remarkably with the first team at the end of last season, and next season should be his season of brilliance. It is good that he started the pre-season with such strength. He played a great match.”

“Joe Hagill is a good young player and has been getting more minutes,” he said. “The two formations that played the match mixed experienced and young players and played well, so I’m happy with the performance of some of the young players.”

“It’s good that we’re getting our work done early, and the management are doing a great job in the transfer market, that’s what everyone expects from Manchester, we have big ambitions, we have to take the initiative to be properly prepared for the new season, signing the players you want early gives you more time to build and prepare the team.”

“We have a week of intense training ahead of us, it will be a day to travel to Los Angeles, then we have to adapt to the new timings, then we play against Arsenal, which is another important step, but before that we have to work hard on the physical and technical sides, so yes, we have a lot of work ahead of us,” Ten Hag concluded.