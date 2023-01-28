Erik Ten Hag has given Manchester Unite a new face. Although after the defeat against Arsenal the Dutch strategist and his team have run out of options to win the Premier League, it seems an almost fait accompli that the red devils will say they will be present in the next Champions League, the same as it was immediate objective and that is very close to being fulfilled.
This possible return to the Champions League will open the market as well as the portfolio within Manchester United, who will seek to further strengthen their squad with the arrival of players who are among the best on the planet. And there is a name in particular that has not come out of Ten Hag’s head for more than 6 months, it is the Dutch Frenkie de Jong, who is an objective and fetish of the coach for the Premier League team, who once again They will probe his possible signing.
Erik Ten Hag considers that Frenkie is the perfect partner for Casemiro, for this reason, the club will again have contacts with FC Barcelona and the player himself will know the options of moving within the market for his signing. De Jong has signed an excellent season with the Catalans, enormous personal growth and has won the position from Busquets himself, so his transfer will not be easy because unlike last summer, today the former Ajax is very well located within the future plans of the Spanish team.
