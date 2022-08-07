The coach opens his adventure with the Red Devils in the worst possible way, beaten 2-1 at home. CR7 enters at 53 ‘but it is not enough to avoid the sensational ko

United disaster. The beginning of the Ten Hag era is a nightmare home defeat with Brighton, a 2-1 going down by two goals and managing to revive the game only thanks to an own goal, made even heavier by the whistles of Old Trafford.

A defeat to which is added the black cloud Ronaldo, initially on the bench with the coach who prefers to field Eriksen as a center forward rather than asking for help from the Portuguese, who instead immediately makes his presence felt when he enters the field. The team that had played with personality in the pre-season got lost now that things have become serious, leaving room for a confused and disbanded group that almost never manages to find its size on the pitch. And Brighton, who would like to aim for something more than a peaceful salvation, thanks warmly. See also Di Canio: "Lukaku is not a Premier". Here's what ten Hag's United will look like

the keys – The absence of Martial, who risks having to stop for a few weeks, leaves Ten Hag without a center forward. Ronaldo is the only option, but the Portuguese with the long nose has yet to find the best condition for the Dutch coach. And then the offensive end of his 4-2-3-1 is Eriksen, with Bruno Fernandes who has the freedom to join behind him. The game does not work: Eriksen presses and moves, but for the 3 Brighton defenders he is an easy client to control. United thus fails to sting, also because on the outside Rashford and Sancho seem far from the best condition. Things have changed with Ronaldo: both because the Portuguese is such a talent that at 70% he is still a danger, and because United returns more similar to what it was in the positive pre-season. Brighton’s victory, the club’s first ever at Old Trafford, is in any case deserved: they did not play on the counterattack, taking advantage of United’s mistakes, but faced the Red Devils confident of their means and a proven scheme during the positive past season. For Ten Hag’s team this defeat remains a very heavy slap that only increases the questions about the future: it is clear that Ronaldo is becoming a problem for the whole United environment and also paralyzes the market of a team that would instead need reinforcements. , especially in attack. He likes Arnautovic, for which 8 million euros would have been offered to Bologna. With or without Ronaldo, it would be very useful … See also CIAR | Ciocco, SS6-8: Crugnola impregnable, Albertini climbs third

The match – Brighton passes the half hour with Gross, who collects an assist from Welbeck at the far post, very good at slipping into the area on the edge of the offside (as confirmed by the Var). Gross strikes again in the 38th minute, collecting a short kick from De Gea on a diagonal from March. When the 45th minute arrives, Old Trafford makes United feel all their disappointment down by two goals. Ten Hag in the 53rd minute the Ronaldo card is played, on the pitch instead of Fred. In the 60th minute the Portuguese invented a sensational assist for Rashford that the striker fired on goalkeeper Sanchez outgoing. The Red Devils shortened in the 67th minute, with a clumsy own goal by Mac Allister in collaboration with goalkeeper Sanchez, who threw a desperate attempt to save on the goal line on his right shin. Old Trafford and United are regenerated by the goal, but the final forcing does not change the result. See also Demonstrations to reject the statue of Ronaldo

leicester-brentford – In the other match of 15, a sensational 2-2 between Leicester and Brentford. The Foxes closed the first half ahead 1-0 thanks to Castagne, scoring in the 33rd minute, and doubled in the opening of the second half with Dewsbury-Hall, primed by Vardy. Brentford returned to the game in the 62nd minute thanks to Toney and found the equal goal in the 86th minute with Dasilva.

August 7, 2022

