Manchester United have shortcomings in defense that they must resolve, and although it seems that Ten Hag has found solvency in the center-back with the duo formed by Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martínez, now that both have lost due to injury it has become more than clear that the club is Poor trusty fullbacks. Their places in the eleven have been occupied by Lindelof, Maguire or Shaw himself and in reality the results have been a total disaster for the Red Devils team.
These deficiencies in the lower area must be resolved this coming summer. The coach of the English club has asked the board to sign a central defender with the priority label. There are several names located within the list of options, however, the favorite in the auditions to win the position is the South Korean wall that has been key in the conquest of Serie A for Napoli, Kim Min- hae.
For days we have reported on 90min of United’s desire to sign the center-back and right now the club does not want to waste any more time, for which they have already contacted the defender’s entourage to communicate the club’s intentions to add him to their squad for the next season, taking a step above the rest of the suitors. Napoli, for their part, have been told that they will pay the 50 million euro exit clause and now the entire decision is in the hands of the Asian.
