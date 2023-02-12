Leeds (dpa)

Manchester United coach Eric ten Hag believes that Marcus Rashford is one of the best strikers in Europe at the present time. Ten Hag called on his player to continue his passion for scoring against opponents, after the goal he scored against Leeds.

And after the two teams tied 2/2 at Older Trafford, United’s stronghold, last Wednesday, in a postponed English Premier League match, the two teams’ match in the 23rd stage of the competition was on its way to ending in a goalless draw at Elland Road.

But Rashford opened the scoring for United in the 80th minute, raising his goal tally with the team to 21 goals in various competitions this season, before Argentinian rookie Alejandro Garnacho added the second goal in the 85th minute.

Rashford, 25, scored 13 goals in 15 matches with United since the conclusion of the World Cup in Qatar last December, while Ten Hag confirms that this level will continue as long as the player does not feel complacent.

Ten Hag was quoted by the British news agency “BA Media” after the match, when he said: “In general, I was asked a question last August or September, about my belief that there was a player in my team who could score 20 goals. I confirmed that I think Rashford can to do that”.

“Now, if a player is satisfied with that, they will stop working because the satisfaction will turn into laziness. A striker has to keep investing every day,” Ten Hag added.

And he added, “But when Rashford maintains the investment and continues to focus in every match and gain energy and confidence, he will score, and he will continue to score.”

“I don’t know where it will stop but he has to move from game to game and do the right things during the week.”

He explained, “I think that as a technical director, and as a coaching staff, I must push him forward, but in the end it comes from the player. When he loses focus, he will stop scoring. It is clear.”

Asked if Rashford is one of the best strikers in Europe right now, Ten Hag said: “He’s definitely one of them. He has the skills. I believed in him from the first moment. I was really excited to work with him. Yes, I thought I could get more out of him.” “.

“When he works well, he will score more goals because he can score left, right and with his head,” stressed Ten Hag.

Manchester United raised its score to 46 points in third place in the English Premier League standings from 23 games, by 5 points behind Arsenal, who is on top after 21 matches.

Manchester United is currently preparing to meet its host Barcelona, ​​​​Spain, next Thursday, in the first leg of the qualifying round for the round of 16 in the European League.