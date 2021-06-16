By Leon ten Voorde

Erik ten Hag was watching on Sunday evening, shaking his head when his former pupil completely freaked out after his goal against North Macedonia. ,,Marco boy, what are you doing now?”, the Ajax trainer wondered in despair. A little further on in Overdinkel, Fred Rutten thought the same. ,,If Marco thinks he is being wronged, he gets angry. Then the danger of explosion is never far away,” says the trainer. “And apparently he thought he should have been in the starting lineup.”