Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has sent a strongly worded message to Brazilian winger Anthony, whose form has declined significantly since last season and who is struggling to adapt and fit in with his teammates and the manager’s plans and ideas, even though the latter is the one who brought him from Ajax Amsterdam, where he had previously coached him before joining the Red Devils.

Anthony has only played one minute this season in the English Premier League, when he came on as a substitute against Brighton in the last minute of the match. Last season, the Brazilian winger contributed to only five goals in all competitions in which he participated.

Ten Hag told reporters: “I do not like Anthony’s attitude in training, as he does not take things seriously enough, seems indifferent, and does not seek to develop himself, or make a greater effort that qualifies him to participate in official matches.” Ten Hag seemed to regret nominating this player to play for the “Red Devils.”

Ten Hag is rotating players amid a busy fixture schedule, with United facing Barnsley at Old Trafford in the League Cup, but Anthony’s participation in the match is uncertain, as Ten Hag still believes that Anthony’s level in training is not suitable for a starting role, and that he needs to work harder to get more minutes on the pitch.

Ten Hag explained, saying: We train every day, and whoever takes things seriously in training has a great chance of playing, but whoever is lazy or slacks off has no place in official matches.

United play their next Premier League match against Crystal Palace next Saturday, and Anthony hopes to feature in that match.

Born on February 24, 2000, Antony began his professional career at Sao Paulo in Brazil from 2018 to 2020, where he played 48 matches and scored 6 goals. He then moved to Europe to play for Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands until 2022, scoring 18 goals in 57 matches. He then headed to England to play for Manchester United on the recommendation of Ten Hag.

Anthony played for the Brazilian Olympic team, and joined the first “Samba” team in 2021.