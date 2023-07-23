With videoManchester United have also won their third pre-season game. At the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, 82,000 spectators saw Erik ten Hag’s team convincingly beat Arsenal: 2-0.

Earlier in the preparation, United had already beat Leeds United (2-0) in Oslo and Olympique Lyon (1-0) in Edinburgh, through a nice volley from Donny van de Beek. In the run-up to the start of the competition on Monday 14 August, the English record champion will play five more practice matches. Jurriën Timber made his starting debut for Arsenal against Manchester United, after he already made a fine first impression last Thursday when he came on in the 65th minute in the game against the MLS All-Stars (5-0 win) at Audi Field in Washington. Timber again played at right back, but with the clear assignment to move a lot to midfield to create a majority there, as Pep Guardiola (tutor of Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta) did with John Stones in recent months.

However, Manchester United were the dominant side in the first half at the MetLife Stadium, where all 82,000 seats were occupied in the duel between the English powers. After half an hour, Bruno Fernandes, the new captain of United, scored with a left-footed shot. In addition, Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale did not look very good, although there was a nasty bounce in the shot of United’s Portuguese captain.



Seven minutes later, Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhães made a mistake by missing the ball completely in midfield. The lightning-fast Jadon Sancho gratefully benefited from that. He still had the option to serve the fast Alejandro Garnacho by putting the ball aside, but Sancho shot with conviction into the roof of the goal: 2-0.



As so often in practice duels, there were irritations about the hardness in the duels. Shortly before the break, Lisandro Martínez was booked after he treated Bukayo Saka with a big blow after he had won the ball. That action by the Argentinian defender caused anger among the players and staff of Arsenal, but Erik ten Hag had little understanding for that.

He got angry with the fourth official after the half-time signal and had to be taken away by Portuguese playmaker Bruno Fernandes, his new captain. "We don't play friendly games", Ten Hag had recorded on Friday and Manchester United repeated that message on Twitter at halftime. Ten Hag made ten substitutions at halftime and then he was forced to replace Amad Diallo, but Donny van de Beek remained on the bench for the entire match despite his winning goal against Olympique Lyon this time.

After 70 minutes, there was also a yellow card for Harry Maguire after a somewhat light foul on Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard. At United, the captain's armband was worn in the second half by Casemiro, the experienced Brazilian midfielder who joined from Real Madrid last year. The only player who was allowed to stand for the entire game at United was 37-year-old goalkeeper Tom Heaton. André Onana, who came over from Inter, has already joined the selection, but has to wait for his debut for United.



Arsenal and Manchester United will meet again on Sunday, September 3, at the Emirates Stadium in London in the fourth round of the Premier League. Arsenal topped the table from round 3 to 33 last season, but eventually collapsed and saw Manchester City win their fifth league title in six seasons with five points more.

Manchester United finished third last season, fourteen points short of City and nine short of Arsenal. Both clubs will therefore also be active in the Champions League next season, for Arsenal this will be the first time since the 2016/2017 season.

Program Arsenal

Thursday July 27: Arsenal – FC Barcelona (exhibition game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles)

Wednesday 2 August: Arsenal – AS Monaco (Emirates Cup at the Emirates Stadium)

Sunday 6 August: Manchester City v Arsenal (Community Shield at Wembley)

Saturday August 12: Arsenal – Nottingham Forest (Premier League first round)

Program Manchester United

Wednesday July 26: Manchester United v Wrexham (exhibition game at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego)

Thursday July 27: Manchester United – Real Madrid (exhibition game at NRG Stadium in Houston)

Monday July 31: Manchester United – Borussia Dortmund (exhibition game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas)

Saturday, August 5: Manchester United – RC Lens (exhibition game at Old Trafford)

Sunday August 6: Manchester United – Athletic Bilbao (exhibition game at Aviva Stadium in Dublin)

Monday August 14: Manchester United – Wolves (Premier League first round)

