About ten generals have recently filed their resignation from the Russian Guard. This was reported by Kommersant with reference to sources in the department.

According to the newspaper, among them are the chiefs of the main operational directorate, Lieutenant General Nikolai Kosyachenko, the intelligence directorate, Lieutenant General Kazimir Botashev, the main organizational and mobilization directorate, Lieutenant General Pavel Bobkov, the main communications directorate, Lieutenant General Alexei Belyakov, the main directorate for work with personnel Lieutenant General Nikolai Ryabchikov, Head of the Department for Implementation of State Programs and Organization of Procurements, Colonel Alexander Elin, Financial and Economic Department, Lieutenant General Vyacheslav Savkin, Contractual and Legal Department, Major General Alexander Shkolnikov, and Head of the Military Band Service, Colonel Vladimir Vasyak.

Rosgvardia declined to comment, pointing out that decisions on appointments and dismissals are made by the head of state. Some reports have already been satisfied, others are still at the decision-making stage.

Some generals leave due to seniority or retire, the rest as a result of reorganization within the service and reduction of general positions.

The retirees are called members of the team of the former first deputy head of Rosgvardia, Colonel-General Sergei Melikov, who became the interim head of Dagestan in October 2020. There is an assumption that the generals intend to link their future careers with Melikov and may become officials.

So, another first deputy head of the Rosgvardia, Sergei Chenchik, who resigned in October 2020, allegedly was supposed to become the deputy head of Dagestan for the power block, but did not pass the approval. Meanwhile, Major General Boris Gontsov, a colleague of Melikov’s, who resigned from the post of first deputy commander of the Eastern District of the Russian Guard, was appointed head of Kaspiysk.

During his service in the department, it was Melikov who determined the personnel policy, therefore, personal acquaintance with him and personal devotion mattered during the appointments. Thanks to this, a number of key posts in the central apparatus of the Rosgvardia were once occupied by officers who served along with Melikov in the North Caucasus.