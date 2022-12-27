As you already know, PS Plus It currently has different subscription levels, since there is the normal membership that allows you to play on online servers, as well as the four games that are given away per month. However, those who pay the levels of Extra Y Premium They have the possibility to try larger games and even classics of the brand.

However, and just like GamePass, some of these titles were going to be rotating, so yes or yes they were going to leave the platform one day, and it seems that 10 titles are going to be leaving the paid service. And the date indicated for them to leave the subscription is neither more nor less than next January 17, so there are a few days left.

The titles that are leaving are the following:

Seasons After Fall, Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom, The Council, Space Hulk: Tactics, Bound by Flame, Masters of Anima, The Last Tinker: City of Colors, Electronic Super Joy and Leo’s Fortune and Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek.

Something worth noting is that the titles that are leaving are not really popular in the industry, so some users will not realize that they were present at some point. However, there are few fans of some of them who could surely miss them.

Remember that you can already subscribe to PS Plus in its different steps.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, nobody is going to miss them, I only know about two or three titles of all of them, so if they are only taking up space, it is best to say goodbye to them to allow more games to enter. Hopefully the replacement will be worth it for the users.