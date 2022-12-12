In addition to the eight games that are typically given away this holiday season, Prime Gaming’s service Amazon reserved for users Firstwill give away 10 more games.

The games will be available for download until January 3, 2023: first of all there is certainly the work of Arkane Studio, Dishonored 2 originally released in 2016.

There will also be other goodies from the past, games that many lived in the arcade or similar: The King of Fighters 2003 together with SNK 40th Anniversary Collection.

The entire list of available games is below: we remind you that in order to access the games you will need a valid subscription First, from 27 December to 3 January. If you are interested in the games you can always sign up for a free trial of the service, valid for 30 days, redeem the games and then keep them even if you choose not to renew your subscription to the service.

Prime Gaming Free Games for December:

Available starting December 1st

Quake

Rose Riddle 2: Werewolf Shadow

The Amazing American Circus

Banners of Ruin

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Spinch

Desert Child

Doors: Paradox

A week of celebrations from Prime Gaming