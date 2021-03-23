LaLiga is decided in 52 days and reaches its final stretch more red hot than ever. Atlético, Barcelona and Real Madrid will compete for first place in the last ten days that are exciting. Atlético starts with a slight advantage over their opponents. Simeone’s They were practically intractable with an overwhelming garter start. During the first 19 league games they added 16 victories, two draws (Huesca and Villarreal) and only one defeat (Real Madrid).

Since matchday 14 they have not dropped from first place being leaders during most of the competition. The colchoneros came to have the League very on track with an advantage of ten points (with one game less) over the second and all the pools placed him as the top favorite for the title. However, in the last nine games they have missed eleven points with five trips (four draws and one loss) and They have seen their advantage reduced, leaving it at just four points with Barcelona and six with Real Madrid. The leader is hesitating in the last games as he showed against Alavés, in which if it is not for Oblak and his saving save on the Joselu penalty, we would be talking about an inferior advantage.

To make matters worse, the colchoneros have, a priori, the least favorable calendar. Of the ten games that remain, they will only play four at home (Huesca, Eibar, Real Sociedad and Osasuna); and six out (Seville, Betis, Athletic, Elche, Barcelona and Valladolid). The calendar will not give a break to those of Simeone, who They will begin this race for the League with a double visit to Seville. The Camp Nou match, which could make things clearer, will be played on matchday 35.

Barça, meanwhile, reaches the final stretch full of morale and at the best moment of the season, after their resounding victory against Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena (1-6). Those of Koeman have gone from less to more and after a somewhat irregular start to the season, his 2021 is being almost immaculate in the League, adding 12 victories and only one draw (Cádiz), in 13 games. Unlike Atlético, the Blaugranas will play five games at the Camp Nou and five away. In addition to receiving Simeone’s men, they will face each other at home with Valladolid, Getafe, Granada and Celta. The calendar is less friendly outside. On matchday 30 they will visit Real Madrid in Valdebebas, in another direct duel for LaLiga. The four remaining games away from the Camp Nou are against Valencia, Villarreal, Levante and Eibar, where they will finish the League.

By last, Real Madrid arrives with the illusion of revalidating the title. Zidane’s men have gotten into the fight for the League after Atlético’s setbacks and after having added six wins and two draws in the last eight games. Zidane’s have the goal average won with those of Simeone and quite on track with those of Koeman, after 1-3 of the match at Camp Nou in the first round. As for the calendar, the whites will play six games in Valdebebas and four away. Although this could be in your best interest, they cannot be trusted and have scored more points away (32) than at home (28). In Valdebebas they will receive Eibar, Barcelona, ​​Betis, Osasuna, Seville and Villarreal; While out they will play against Cádiz, Getafe, Granada and Athletic.

Although a priori the calendar of the whites seems more favorable, the Champions could play a fundamental role. Zidane’s men will play against Barça between the round-trip quarter-finals against Liverpool, two games with a lot of physical wear. The cards are on the table. The most exciting league race in recent years has just begun.

One of the most even leagues

LaLiga 2020-21 will go down in history as one of the most even of the last few years. Since the 2013-2014 season, there have never been three teams with title options with ten rounds to go. On that occasion, Real Madrid was the leader with 70 points, with an advantage of three over Atlético and four over Barcelona. The championship was decided on matchday 38. Real Madrid arrived without options and Barcelona and Atlético played the title on the last day with a confrontation at the Camp Nou. It was worth it for the mattresses to draw; while the blaugranas only took the title by winning. The game ended in a draw and Simeone’s men took LaLiga. Since that season, the distances between first and third with ten days to go were never so close until this year.

Villarreal: good white memory

Real Madrid will end the season hosting Villarreal, a team that brings back good memories for whites. Last season, Zidane’s men were proclaimed champions of their 34th League on matchday 37, precisely before the Castellón team, after beating them in Valdebebas for 2-1 with a double from Benzema. Iborra scored in the last minutes to close the gap, but it was insufficient. And all this thanks to a spectacular League final. The whites went to the stoppage due to COVID-19 in second position, two points behind Barcelona, ​​which was marching in first place but After returning to the pitch, those of Zidane were intractable, achieving ten consecutive victories that earned him to raise the title in the absence of a match (with LaLiga in his pocket they tied against Leganés on match day 38).