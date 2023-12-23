The year will be remembered as the one in which the public reunited with the theaters in all their fullness after the distancing produced during the years of the pandemic. With the vaccines taking effect and the masks put aside – hopefully forever – moviegoers regained the habit of returning to theaters to watch their movies on the big screen. At least some titles that have enlivened the box office. 2023 closes with interesting debut films, the return of industry heavyweights and unexpected surprises. A good combination that allows you to choose. We encourage you to do so at the end of the article.

This year there is no film whose images are warmer than those of 'The Fabelmans'. In this fable about a child who discovers his love for cinema, Steven Spielberg's own biography resonates, but, beyond the self-confessional layer, the director lucidly shows us the constancy of cinema as a faithful companion: as the creative space in the one that awakens the imagination, like the shoulder on which to cry when the setbacks of youth overtake us and like the pillar that keeps us standing and around which we are formed as people. A timeless—and unsweetened—ode to celebrate moving images.

The Irish soul is in the streets of Dublin, spontaneously remembering the lamented Shane MacGowan with songs, or in 'Wretched Souls of Inisherin', a very dark parable with Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell as two friends who stop talking to each other and who , like someone who doesn't want the thing, wonders about the origin of hatred and wars. Martin McDonagh's fourth feature film portrays Ireland as a state of mind. It starts from a minimal anecdote and little by little abandons the friendly manners to penetrate dramatic, macabre and even metaphysical paths. Laughter gives way to melancholy, sadness and pessimism.

The fall of the title refers to the incident that gives rise to the film, that of a man who is found dead after falling out of a window, leaving his son devastated and his wife in a complicated situation, since she seems suspected of causing the accident. But the fall in this film goes further, it is not only physical, it also refers to that of the couple themselves, a marriage with unresolved problems between them, whose relationship has deteriorated after many years together. The film is hypnotic. It forces you to maintain attention to solve a criminal case and another sentimental one, and I couldn't say which is more interesting. Superb exercise excellently written and directed by Justine Triet.

It looks like a western, it has the form of a western (whites against Indians) but it is not a western. It may be a thriller without heroes, but above all it is a story about human ambition and greed in which everything is allowed. An epic crime story set in the 1920s, in which love and betrayal go hand in hand.

It features an immeasurable role by Leonardo Di Caprio, without a single smile in the 206 minutes of film, who becomes part of the gallery of the most evil and despicable villains in the history of cinema.

How beautiful everything that has happened this year with Víctor Erice. His first fiction feature in thirty years not only hit Cannes and San Sebastián, where the director collected the Donostia Award, but also brought 85,000 spectators to cinemas, which could be many more if it is crowned at the Goya, where 'Close Your Eyes' is one of the favorite titles with eleven nominations. His three hours pass in a flash. Under the guise of a thriller about the disappearance of an actor, Erice returns to his favorite themes: identity, memory and the capacity of cinema to embalm time.

In the midst of the deepest pain, you prevent your suffering from infecting your children by forcing a smile. This is what the father protagonist of 'Aftersun', Charlotte Wells' debut film, does with her eleven-year-old daughter. Exquisite, beautiful, more visual than verbal and full of luminous postcards under which runs an underground sadness that emerges as the film progresses, 'Aftersun' is the story of a daughter who tries to get to know the man beneath her father through of the memories of the last summer they spent together. Never has listening to 'Under Pressure' been so beautifully devastating.

'Creatura' is not easily forgotten. What begins as a couple's drama delves into a past that is both conflictive and tremendously ordinary. Elena Martín Gimeno removes a blindfold from an entire society and confronts us with a dilemma that is very difficult to answer: what do we do when a boy, or in this case a girl, begins to show a minimal sexual drive? Veto it, and explain nothing. Traditional doubts and reservations are triggered by this confrontational, powerful, and no less tender and human film, with a perfect cast that helps make a certain new click in the viewers' brains.

It already sounds like a truism to say that animation welcomes the most refreshing proposals of the current audiovisual panorama, but it never hurts to claim a discipline that has been confined for too long as an exclusive product for children, especially for these payments. 'Robot Dreams', the latest proposal by the restless Pablo Berger, is a good example in this sense. Animated films are also cinema, they are films, and they should be received as such. The story of Dog and Robot, currently in theaters, is liked by young and old and continues to win awards. Visually captivating, with a multitude of details and a vibrant soundtrack, it touches the heart a lot. The best of cinema of 2023. Of all cinema.

In this scenario saturated with franchises and second parts, Christopher Nolan's new film has shown that original ideas can still have a place in Hollywood. Ambitious and excessive like all of his films, this time Nolan combines the intimate character with the resources of a blockbuster although, in this case, there are no chases through space or epic contests. The definitive combat is fought in the head of a man, the one known as the father of the atomic bomb. A period film with moral dilemmas that connect with today's world and large-scale adult cinema that still dares to prioritize words over action. The limited design of the female characters is the only thing that blurs the great authorial blockbuster of the year.

This is the debut feature of Australians Danny and Michael Philippou, a pair of brothers who have been experimenting with horror, humor and visual effects on their YouTube channel for years. Perhaps that is why his first work for the big screen is so solid, creepy and devastating. An embalmed hand is the object around which this entire story starring teenagers revolves. When you shake her, you invoke spirits, the problem is that Mia, a somewhat lonely girl who lost her mother, has become hooked on an emotion that gets out of hand when she finds a soul that claims to be her dead mother. her. Disturbing, terrifying and distressing.