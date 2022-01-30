The name Fiat it is not usually added to the list of Italian brands capable of producing cars from fur on the stomach, above all speaking of those who observe the history of our local car from a distant point of view. In reality, there is nothing more wrong, because Fiat, in addition to having gradually acquired almost all the historically racing brands of the Italian production scene (Ferrari, Maserati, Lancia, Alfa Romeo, Abarth), has given birth to models really fast as well as agile.

In 1910 Fiat was already ready to challenge the whole world with the 300 HP, also known as S76. A car created to cancel the land speed record held at that time by the Blitzen Benz model, which was 200 kilometers per hour. With a colossal 28.5-liter engine, this beastly car managed to exceed 212 per hour during its attempt. However, he failed to record the speed within the allotted time, and due to this bureaucratic technicality, he did not get the record. Never mind, it had proven to be a car capable of beating everyone.

There is no shortage of real racing cars in Fiat history, such as the 804 of 1922. It was created to compete in the Formula Grand Prix, which featured 2,000 cc engines. Derived from the 803, the car reached 170 km / h, a remarkable speed for the time, thanks to its 95 HP. The car won the French Automobile Club Grand Prix and the 1922 Italian Grand Prix, thanks to the driving of the talented Felice Nazzaro. Difficult to drive, it was the expression of a golden age for the technique but tragic for the pilots.

There Fiat Turbine it was developed in 1954, and as the name implies, it was equipped with a gas turbine. The project directed by Dante Giacosa was ambitious, as the engine consisted of a two-stage compressor, a two-stage turbine, a one-stage motor turbine and a reduction unit for transmission to the wheels. The declared maximum speed was about 250 km / h, with the aerodynamic study that brought two rear stabilizing fins. The rear section was completely removable and enclosed the engine housed in a soundproofed compartment. The Cx obtained was insane, with a value of 0.14. The transmission was equipped with a reduction gear that brought 22,000 rpm at maximum speed to about 4000 at the differential. It remained a prototype, but it was still a brave attempt.

There Fiat 124 it was a great protagonist of the rally world. At no time during its creation had Fiat considered using the 124 for motorsport events, but it soon became apparent that the Spider, in addition to being balanced, reliable and robust, had other hidden talents. With an inline four under the hood, the rally-prepared 124s produced a respectable 215 hp at 7,000 rpm. They were also equipped with a hard top to improve aerodynamics.

Although it was a Ferrari in disguise, the Dino it is certainly part of the list of the fastest Fiats. The car produced between 1966 and 1972 took its name from the Ferrari Formula 2 racing engine that powered it, a 2.0-liter V6 with 158 hp or a 2.4-liter version with 178 hp. Beautifully finished inside and out, the car could give the taste of speed and style at the same time.

Among the most particular cars in history, Fiat deserves a space X1 / 9, a Targa derived from Bertone’s Runabout project. The Agnelli brand used the mechanics of the Fiat 128 Coupé which was moved to the rear (mid-engine and rear-wheel drive), and equipped the car with a robust central roll bar. With independent wheel suspension, four-disc braking system and transverse 4-cylinder engine of 1290 cm³ of 75 hp, only the track was missing to confirm the goodness of a chassis shared in part with the Lancia Stratos. And in fact in the Abarth and Dallara versions Icsunonove made sparks.

There Fiat Uno Turbo it was a bolt from the blue, able to make crowds of citizens of the Peninsula dream in a reduced format. Launched in 1983, the first generation Uno Turbo burst onto the scene with a 1.3-liter turbocharged engine producing 104 horsepower. It can be fully considered a so-called ‘coffin with wheels’, forgetting the shape of the time. It offered a range of very creative options, such as chrome wheels, digital dashboard, special exterior graphics and power windows. Capable of reaching 100 times in 7.8 seconds, and even less according to countless legends, the Uno Turbo was a true alternative to the Golf GTI.

We have all seen it in local rallies: the Fiat Cinquecento, towards the end of 1994, it got the Sporting trim. It was immediately very popular due to its youthful and sporty appearance. The Sporting was equipped with the proven FIRE 1108 cm³ displacement engine and with a maximum power of 54 horsepower at 5500 rpm and maximum torque of 80 Nm at 3250 rpm. Top speed rose to around 158 km / h. Only a larger anti-roll bar was added to the frame, able to guarantee greater stability.

In 1998 a special version of the model was produced Fiat Coupé: the 20V Turbo Limited Edition. In addition to the new 6-speed gearbox, it featured an enhanced Brembo braking system with perforated discs. It added character to a sporty car that represented a unique opportunity for the Turin-based brand in a market it had rarely covered before. Fast and agile, for many it was a surprising car worthy of the Italian coupe tradition.

At the end of 2006 the Panda 100HP, a small sporty all pepper. Slightly lowered in the set-up, modified in the bodywork, in the suspensions, in the calibration of the steering and in the aerodynamics, it was different from the common version thanks also to a large honeycomb front grille. Powered by the 16-valve 1.4 FIRE naturally aspirated, the Panda 100 HP got the Sport button instead of the City button. The little marvel weighs 975 kg, has four disc brakes, a 6-speed gearbox and is fitted with 15-inch alloy wheels; equipped in this way, the car goes from 0 to 100 per hour in 9.5 seconds and reaches a remarkable speed of 185 km / h.

(Gallery images: Fiat, Wheelsage)