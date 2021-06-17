The family businesses Panadería Confitería Otón, Funeraria de Jesús, Supermercados Pardo, Farmacia Ruiz Seiquer, Autocares Belmonte, Caramelos Cerdán, Fundirmetal Amando, José Díaz, Pastelería Bonache and Juan José Albarracín were awarded this Thursday in the 1st Centennial Companies Gala, in recognition of his career and contribution to the social and economic wealth of the Region of Murcia.

The ten companies, benchmarks in their sectors, received a distinction for their centennial trajectory in a ceremony organized by the Association of the Family Business of the Region of Murcia (Amefmur), the University of Murcia and the Polytechnic University of Cartagena and which featured the sponsorship of CaixaBank and the Cajamurcia Foundation and the collaboration of the Murcia City Council and the Mare Nostrum Family Business Chair.

The rector of the University of Murcia, José Luján, highlighted during his speech the value represented by the link between the business fabric of the Region of Murcia and the university, and highlighted the contribution that business institutions and organizations make in favor of social enrichment.

José María Tortosa, president of Amefmur, was in charge of opening the event at the Romea Theater, highlighting the longevity of these family businesses, which represent 92% of the business fabric of the Region. «The longevity of the companies that we recognize today is marked precisely by their family nature. They are companies that, generation after generation, have survived as a model of success and as an example of companies that create wealth and generate employment. Family businesses serve as a guide for us due to their solidity, perseverance, innovation, commitment and long-term vision, among many other values ​​”, pointed out Tortosa.

The event was attended by the President of the Regional Government, Fernando López Miras; the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano; the directors Javier Celdrán and Valle Miguélez; general secretaries of the Popular Party and the PSOE in the Region of Murcia, José Miguel Luengo and Diego Conesa; the mayor of Torre Pacheco, Antonio León; the president of Croem, José María Albarracín; the presidents of the Murcia and Lorca Chamber of Commerce, Miguel López Abad and Juan Francisco Gómez; the territorial director of CaixaBank in Murcia, Olga García; the director of the Cajamurcia Foundation, Pascual Martínez; and the councilors of the Murcia City Council Carmen Fructuoso, Juan Fernando Hernández and Juan Vicente Larrosa.

Award-winning companies



The rector of the UMU, José Luján, was in charge of awarding the first prize of the night to Fulgencio Otón, manager of Otón Confectionery Bakery, firm that is already marching for its fourth generation of bakers and pastry chefs.

Then, José María Albarracín, president of Croem, distinguished Pepa Albarracín, manager of the family business Funeral Home of Jesus, founded in 1870, with the second award of the night.

Pardo Supermarkets, the oldest grocery store in the Region, was the next to be recognized with this distinction. Joaquín Pardo, owner of the company, received the award given to him by Tomás Fuertes, honorary president of Amefmur.

The next badge fell into the hands of Ruiz Seiquer Pharmacy, a company that has been caring for the health of Murcia since 1886. The director of the Cajamurcia Foundation, Pascual Martínez, presented Ana Ruiz-Seiquer, owner of the fourth generation of this company, with his distinction. Martínez stressed that “these family businesses, which have endured over time, are fundamental in our economic system. For several years, the Cajamurcia Foundation has collaborated with the Murcian Association of Family Businesses, an institution that strives to improve the competitiveness and strategy of this type of companies, since we are aware that they are one of the main engines of socioeconomic development in our Region ».

With more than a century offering service in the transport sector, the Cartagena company Autocares Belmonte it was another of the ten centennial award-winning firms. Olga García, territorial director of CaixaBank, presented the award to Pedro Belmonte Bas, current manager of the business, accompanied by his father, José Belmonte García, and co-founding partner. Olga García congratulated “these ten family businesses that, from and for the Region of Murcia, have managed to grow and consolidate as centenary companies and represent a lesson in commitment, responsibility and sustainability, from which we must all learn.” “From CaixaBank we want to pay the most sincere tribute to our important family business fabric and, especially, to the oldest one,” he added.

The sixth recognition went to Cerdán candies, a leading Murcian manufacturer in this sector in Europe. The director of the Mare Nostrum Family Business Chair, Ángel Luis Meroño, awarded the award to Franco de Sena Cerdán, former manager of the firm for 40 years and current third-generation director.

The long line of metal artisans who form Melting Metal Loving It was also recognized for its long history as a family business. Alicia Rubio, vice-rector for Employment, Entrepreneurship and Society, presented the award to her manager, Amando López.

Next, José Ángel Díaz Beltrán was in charge of collecting the recognition of the family business of supplies for the hotel industry with more than a century of antiquity Jose Diaz. The award was presented by the president of Amefmur, José María Tortosa.

Bonache pastry It has become a benchmark in its sector with recipes dating back to the seventeenth century. José Antonio Serrano, Mayor of Murcia, presented this award to Carlos Balanza and Celia Balanza.

To close the gala, the president of the autonomous community of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, recognized Juan Jose Albarracin, the oldest company in the paprika manufacturing and distribution sector, presenting the award to its current president, José María Albarracín.

A book with the reasons for success



As part of the centenary family business project, a research coordinated by Angel Meroño, director of the Mare Nostrum Family Business Chair, where 12 people have participated among the work team and authors. The book has been prefaced by the president of the CARM, Fernando López Miras; the territorial director of CaixaBank, Olga García; and, the president of Amefmur, José María Tortosa.

In this book, which is presented by Meroño himself and Alicia Rubio, vice-rector for Employment, Entrepreneurship and Society, the history of each of the ten award-winning companies, which serve to identify the factors that explain business longevity, also include a series of academic collaborations on the continuity of the family business written by members of the Mare Nostrum Family Business Chair.

As the main conclusions of the research, among these factors that mark the longevity of brands are the importance of values ​​and family commitment, carrying out a strategic analysis of both the company and the family in the succession processes and, finally, the need to combine in decision-making the ability to explore and innovate with the ability to exploit everything related to tradition that identifies the know-how of the company.