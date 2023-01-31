Al Nassr has caught a lot of attention in the media in recent months because they have incorporated Cristiano Ronaldo into their squad. This has made many people around the world know this club which was unknown to many. That is why today we bring you some information that you may not know about this club in Saudi Arabia.
The ten facts you did not know about Al Nassr:
The club was founded in the 1950s, more specifically in 1955 by Zeid Bin Mutlaq Al-Ja’ba Al-Dewish Al-Mutairi. This club is based in Riyahd, currently playing in the first division of Saudi Arabian football in which there are 18 teams competing.
So far the top scorer at this moment in the club is Majed Abdullah who has scored 259 goals in 266 games with Al Nassr.
Al Nassr is one of the teams that has won the most in Saudi Arabia. In their list of winners they have nine Saudi Professional League (1974-75, 1979-80, 1980-81, 1988-89, 1993-94, 1994-95, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2018-19), six Saudi Cups Rey (1974–75, 1979–80, 1980–81, 1988–89, 1993–94, 1994–95, 2013–14, 2014–15, 2018–19), two Saudi Arabian Super Cups (2019, 2020.) , three Prince’s Cups (1972–73, 1973–74, 2013–14.) and three Saudi Federation Cups (1975–76, 1997–98, 2007–08.), one AFC Super Cup (1998) and one Cup Winners’ Cup of Asia (1997-98). However, it is not the most successful club in Saudi Arabia, this is Al – Hilal, which has more than 65 official titles.
The stadium that hosts the Al Nassr matches is the Mrsool Park which is located in the city of Riyadh. This stadium has the capacity to hold 25,000 people.
The current coach of Al Nassr is Rudi García, who came to the bench in June 2022. The French coach has been on the benches of Rome, Olympique de Marseille or Olympique de Lyon, among others.
In Arabic, Al Nassr means victory. The colors that represent this club and therefore they wear in their clothing are blue and yellow.
The top scorer so far this season is Anderson Talisca who has scored 12 goals in all competitions. Last season he was also the squad’s top scorer with 20 goals.
There are two players who have provided the most assists this season with Al Nassr, they are Ghislain Konan and Sami Al-Najei, both have distributed three assists.
In the year 2017 Musalli Al-Muammar was elected to the position of President of Al Nassr.
Well, as soon as he reached the squad, he has won the bracelet. Cristiano Ronaldo is the captain of Al Nassr.
#Ten #facts #Nassr #Cristiano #Ronaldos #team
Leave a Reply