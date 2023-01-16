Governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev reported ten drones shot down over the Black Sea

The forces of the Black Sea Fleet and the air defense system (AD) shot down 10 drones over Sevastopol. This was announced by Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev in his Telegram-channel.

“The air defense and the Black Sea Fleet shot down 10 out of 10 UAVs over the sea. No objects either in the city or in the water area were affected, ”the publication says.

Earlier January 16 Razvozhaev reportedthat air defense and the forces of the Black Sea Fleet shot down seven drones over Sevastopol. The attacks lasted from two in the morning on January 16.

He clarified that no objects in the city and the water area were damaged, and the drones were shot down over the sea.

They write that there are explosions in the city, and ask them to send them confirmation. We confirm that no one will throw you anything, everything is calm in the hero city See also Chance of light rain Mikhail RazvozhaevGovernor of Sevastopol

Drones attack Sevastopol late at night

Razvozhaev’s first report that air defense systems shot down a drone over the bay appeared on January 16 at 01:58. At 11:29 a.m., he reported a second attack and its repulsion by air defense systems, which shot down a drone over the sea as it flew towards Belbek.

Later, the number of drones increased to three, and then to seven.

Related materials:

Drone attacks on Sevastopol have been committed before

On January 2, Razvozhaev reported repulsing an attack by two drones; on January 7, the Sevastopol governor announced that air defense forces had shot down a drone over the Northern Mole in the Sevastopol Bay.

On the morning of August 20, 2022, a UAV flew over the roof of the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. According to Razvozhaev, he was shot down right above the headquarters – the drone fell on the roof and caught fire. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

Similar attacks were also carried out in December and November 2022.