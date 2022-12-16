Ten residents died in the night from Thursday to Friday in a fire in an apartment building in Vaulx-en-Velin, a suburb of the French city of Lyon. Five of them were children, notify the local authorities. Twelve residents were injured, four of them seriously. Two firefighters also suffered minor injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m., believed to be on the ground floor of the seven-story building. Thick plumes of smoke developed above the building, but on Friday morning 170 firefighters managed to extinguish the fire. French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, who will travel to Lyon on Friday, spoke of an “extremely serious” incident and is having an investigation carried out into how the fire could have broken out. According to the minister, the children who died were between the ages of three and fifteen.

In France, so many people rarely die in a fire as in Vaulx-en-Velin. The suburb is socio-economically disadvantaged and often confronted with tensions. According to the French news agency AFP, Lyon has been investing extra in the district since the early 2000s, including in shops and public transport, in the hope of pulling it out of the doldrums.