03/02/2025



Updated at 14: 29h.





Last morning it has been one of the most tragic so far this year on Spanish roads with a balance of ten dead. Seven of the fatalities were recorded in five traffic accidents in Catalonia, including a pregnant woman. The claims took place in the Barcelona towns of Gurb, Vacarisses and Badia del Vallès and in L’Aldea (Tarragona), as well as in an outrage in Tarrasa (Barcelona).

The director of the Catalan Traffic Service, Ramón Lamiel, has summoned the media to inform about this tragic balance of fatal accidents that took place last night, coinciding with the carnival celebration. In the sinister of Badia del Vallès (Barcelona) several vehicles have been involved and two people have died. And in the accident that occurred municipality of L’Aldea (Tarragona) took place the way out of a vehicle, in which a 21 -year -old girl died.

There has also been a fatal accident in Vacarisses (Barcelona) and another in Gurb (Barcelona); And in Terrassa (Barcelona), a 57 -year -old man has died after being hit, according to Europa Press.

Accidents in Galicia and León

At 7:00 in the morning, Galicia registered two traffic accidents in O Saviñao and Gondomar. A 19 -year -old has died this Sunday after suffering a way out of the vehicle in which he circulated and hit the safety barrier of the road in the Lucense town of O Saviñao. As reported by the Civil Guard, the incident has occurred at 7.12 hours, on the CG-2.1 road. About 9.30 am, a person lost his life after falling from his motorcycle in the Pontevedrés de Gondomar municipality. According to 112 Galicia, the event occurred in the EP-2301, as it passed through the Parish of Peitieiros.









The balance of the dead closes with another fatal accident in Santa María del Páramo, in León. There, a 23-year-old lost his life in the early hours of this Sunday after suffering an accident at kilometer 29 of the CL-622.

The emergency service has reported that, at 4.20, a call was received in the Operations Room of the 112 of Castilla y León of a mobile device that warned that its owner had had an accident, and indicated the location of the incident.

The 112 Emergency Center transferred the notice of the incident to the Civil Guard of Traffic, which went to the indicated place, where he located a rugged vehicle and a young man trapped inside, so the firefighters of the Diputación de León already sanitary emergencies were alerted, which sent a mobile UVI. In the place of the incident the health personnel could only confirm the death of the young man.

Winter temporary in much of Spain

Much of Spain faces this Sunday at a winter time. 13 autonomous communities are with snow, rain or bad sea; The rain will appear in large places and the thermometers will mark less than 10 degrees in much of the northern half and the southeast interior due to the emergence of a polar air mass.

The prediction of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet), collected by Servimedia, indicates that they are only released from notices for adverse phenomena Extremadura, Murcia Navarra and the Basque Country.

Snow in the Sierra de Madrid

The Community of Madrid, meanwhile, keeps the operational situation 0 of the winter inclemencies plan activated this Sunday, the pre -emergence or alert phase, for adverse weather phenomena in the Sierra, has reported emergencies 112.

Thus, from the Community Security and Emergency Agency (ASEM 112), municipalities and agencies of the activation zone of this alert have been informed after the forecasts of the State Meteorology Agency (Aemet), which has activated the yellow warning by snowfall in the Sierra for this Sunday.

Specifically, the AEMET expects snow accumulations of up to 15 centimeters around 1,000 meters, which can exceed 20 centimeters in dimensions above 1,400 meters.

Nevada forecast in Castilla y León

The Government Delegation in Castilla y León has also extended the alert phase of the Protocol for Coordination of Acts to Adverse Meteorological Situation that may affect the State Road Network due to the Nevada forecast for this Sunday, March 2, to all provinces except León and Zamora.

Rains risk in Valencian Community

In the Valencian Community, a risk of rains is expected with accumulations of between 20 liters inside the southern Valencia, which can pass to 60 liters in those areas and in the coast of northern Alicante. In addition, although with low probability, some snowfall can be registered inside Castellón from 700 meters, a level that will rise to 1,400 meters. There are notices for coastal phenomena in the coastlines of Castellón, Valencia and Alicante with waves of up to three meters and 50-60 kilometers per hour, force seven, on the Alicante coast.

Coastal phenomena in Andalusia and Galicia

The same will happen in the Andalusian coastal areas of Almería, Granada and Malaga; and in the Balearic archipelago. The coastal phenomena will also affect Catalonia this Sunday, in the Ampurdán and Coasto Sur de Girona, and the coastlines of Barcelona and Tarragona.

The waves will be stronger on the North Galician coast. There is yellow notice in A Coruña, where winds of 50-61 kilometers per hour of force seven and sea sea will be registered there will be waves up to five meters high.

For their part, in Andalusia, the authorities have established the yellow notice for rains in the provinces of Cádiz, Almería, Malaga and Huelva, where up to 15 liters can be accumulated in one hour and 40 in 12 hours in some areas. In fact, last Saturday afternoon, two people of French nationality, 78 and 79, were trapped inside their caravan with their two dogs after being surprised by a flood on the beach of Quitapellejos, in the municipality of Cuevas del Almanzora (Almería). After rescuing these two people and their dogs, they were transferred to a security zone enabled by agents of the Civil Guard and Civil Protection. Due to the signs of hypothermia and disorientation they presented, they were evacuated urgently to receive medical care.

Great accumulations in Aragon and Castilla-La Mancha

In Aragon, accumulations of five centimeters are foreseen in dimensions from the 700-900 meters that will rise to 1,400 in Albarracín, Jiloca, Gúdar and Maestrazgo, in the province of Teruel. In Castilla-La Mancha there will be snow accumulations between two and 10 centimeters in the area of ​​La Alcarria that in areas above 1,000 meters are prevented are up to 20 centimeters. The Sierra de Madrid and La Rioja will also be dyed white with up to 15 centimeters of snow accumulated in dimensions greater than 1,000 meters. Above that level will reach 20 centimeters.

In the Region of Murcia this Sunday rainfall is foreseen in the Guadalentín Valley, Lorca, Águilas, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón. In the Canary Islands, rains of up to 15 liters will be recorded in an hour in La Gomera, El Hierro, Tenerife and Gran Canaria, which can reach 60 in La Palma in 12 hours.