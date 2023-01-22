Home page World

Monterey Park authorities are sharing their findings with the press. © Damian Dovarganes/AP/dpa

Not a day goes by without gun violence in the United States. A gunman opened fire at a club in California on the fringes of a Chinese New Year celebration. Ten people die.

Los Angeles – Fear and disbelief after fatal shots on the sidelines of a Chinese New Year celebration in the US state of California: In a club in Monterey Park, an eastern suburb of the Pacific metropolis of Los Angeles, a shooter opened fire on Saturday evening (local time), at least Ten people were killed and others injured. The New Year’s celebrations, which were supposed to last until Sunday, have been cancelled.

The shooter was still at large hours after the crime, police said. The search was for a man of Asian descent between the ages of 30 and 50. The motive for the crime is unclear – it is being investigated in all directions, said Sheriff Robert Luna. Five women and five men were killed. Ten people were taken to hospitals with injuries, some of them life-threatening.

US President Joe Biden called on the people in Monterey Park to follow the instructions of the authorities and the police. “Jill and I are praying for those killed and injured in last night’s fatal shooting,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Many people of Asian descent live in the city

Monterey Park is a city of approximately 60,000 people located approximately eight miles from downtown Los Angeles. Many people of Asian origin live here. A big festival had been held in the city to mark the Chinese New Year.

A big festival had taken place in Monterey Park on the occasion of the Chinese New Year celebrations. © Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa

According to the police, the perpetrator opened fire in the club on Saturday evening at 10:22 p.m. (local time). “When officers arrived at the scene, they saw numerous people, patrons of the venue, erupting screaming from the premises,” said Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. The perpetrator fled. The police cordoned off the area around the club.

The owner of a restaurant near the crime scene told the Los Angeles Times that three people ran into his restaurant and asked him to lock the door. They said the shooter carried so much ammunition that he could reload over and over again.

Police are investigating whether there may have been a link between the Monterey Park incident and another incident in the neighboring city of Alhambra. A short time later, a man with a gun broke into a bar there. Visitors managed to take the gun from the man.

Fatal attacks sad normality

The US has long struggled with gargantuan levels of gun violence. Fatal attacks of this magnitude are sadly normal in the United States. The non-governmental organization Gun Violence Archive has registered 33 gun attacks with four or more victims since the beginning of the year. Firearms are often readily available in the United States.

“It breaks my heart to hear that we have lost ten lives just after such a beautiful event that many of us here attended yesterday,” said Hilda Solis of Los Angeles County. The holiday is of great importance for the Asian community – especially after the pandemic. The festival is a place of welcome and diversity.

The attack in Monterey Park commemorates the fatal attack at an Independence Day parade in a suburb of Chicago last July. At that time, a gunman opened fire on the celebrating crowd, killing seven people. In November, a man shot and killed five people at a nightclub popular with gay, lesbian and trans communities in the US city of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A police vehicle is parked near the crime scene. © Jae C. Hong/AP/dpa

Last May, an 18-year-old gunman massacred a Texas elementary school, killing 19 children and 2 teachers. The killing sprees reignited the discussion about stricter gun laws. dpa