The bus was carrying guests from a wedding party to their hotel late one night when it went off the road in thick fog and overturned. The driver was taken into custody and is under investigation.

Emergency services secured the scene of the accident in Hunter Valley. Image: EPA

BAt least ten people have died in a bus accident in Australia’s Hunter Valley wine-growing region north of Sydney. According to the police on Monday, another eleven people were hospitalized with injuries, and 18 bus passengers were unharmed. According to the police, the accident happened late Sunday evening at an intersection near the small town of Greta.

Investigations were launched at the scene of the accident, and the 58-year-old bus driver was taken to a hospital for examinations. The mayor of the neighboring community of Cessnock, Jay Suvaal, told the broadcaster ABC that the bus appeared to have come from a wedding reception at a nearby winery.

With its wineries, bush country and kangaroos, the Hunter region is a popular destination for tourists and day-trippers.