At least ten people, five of them children, have died this morning in a violent fire in a social housing building in Vaulx-en-Velin, a popular neighborhood on the outskirts of Lyon, confirmed this Friday the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin.

“Obviously it is a shock,” said Darmanin, who specified that the deceased minors would be between 3 and 15 years old. In addition, four people are in serious condition and ten have been slightly injured, including two firefighters, the Rhône prefecture said in a statement.

At around 3:12 a.m., an alert was received that a fire had broken out in a seven-story apartment building in Vaulx-en Velin. At 3:25 a.m. the first fire trucks arrived at the scene of the accident. In total, 170 firefighters and 70 trucks have been mobilized to put out the fire, which has already been extinguished, explained the Rhône prefecture.

At the moment, the causes of the fire are unknown. A representative of the French Federation of Firefighters, David Annotel, explained to the BFMTV television network that the fire “would have started on the ground floor and would have jumped to the third floor” of the building.

The Minister of the Interior, who plans to go to Vaulx-en Velin this morning, expressed confidence that the investigation that has been opened will help clarify what happened and the causes of the fire.