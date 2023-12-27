Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Severe storms have killed at least ten people in Australia. The damage ran into billions and hundreds of buildings were destroyed.

Brisbane – Devastating storms have claimed at least ten lives in eastern and southeastern Australia. In the state of Queensland alone, seven deaths were recorded during the Christmas holidays, police announced on Wednesday (December 27). Among them were three men whose boat capsized the day before off Brisbane, the regional capital. Eleven men had originally set out on a fishing trip when their boat was hit by a storm. The remaining eight anglers were rescued. In Germany, many regions are currently struggling with flooding.

The storms that devastated Queensland have claimed several lives since Christmas Day © Jason O'brien/dpa

Two campers die in a flash flood in Victoria state, Australia

A nine-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters and washed into drains in a Brisbane suburb was also among the victims, police said. Two women aged 40 and 46 drowned in a river after being overwhelmed by the floodwaters. A 59-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree on the Gold Coast.

In Victoria state, east of Melbourne, a flash flood resulted in the deaths of two campers, emergency services reported. Another man died from a falling branch. A 29-year-old woman had a lucky break when she jumped into the Werribee River to save her dog Minka. Both were swept away by the floods, but the woman was able to cling to a tree on a small island and was rescued unharmed along with her dog.

The weather service in Australia has been warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms for days

Queensland Premier Steven Miles says the region has never experienced severe weather of this magnitude. The damage amounts to billions. Media reports counted hundreds of buildings damaged by storms, floods or hail. Around 250,000 lightning strikes were recorded on Christmas Day. In Queensland, around 90,000 households were without power due to storm damage to power lines, the local utility reported.

The Australian Weather Service has been warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms along almost the entire east coast for days. Heavy rain in Sydney over Christmas caused flash flooding, flooding streets and buildings. The storms should subside on Thursday. It is currently summer in Australia.

Western Australia is currently suffering from drought and fires

In contrast, the west of the huge continent suffers from drought and bushfires. A member of the volunteer fire department died in an operation southeast of the city of Perth with over a million inhabitants on Tuesday. Australia is severely affected by climate change. A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change from February 2022 predicts that the country will be hit by more devastating natural disasters in the future.

