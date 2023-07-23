Ten people lost their lives and 25 others were injured in a tragic accident happened last Saturday in Colombia. The event took place in the department of Santander, in the northeast of the country, when the the bus they were traveling in plunged into an abyss on the road that connects Cúcuta with Bucaramanga, capital of the department.

According to the authorities, the accident took place at approximately 4:20 local time and at the bus there were 41 people, including four minors.

After the tragic event, rescue and relief teams quickly mobilized to treat the injured and transfer them to nearby hospitals.

According to AFP Dudwing Villamizar, spokesman for the Santander Civil Defense, reported that So far, nine people have died. and 25 injured treated at medical centers in the area. However, the Santander Disaster Risk Management Office has already issued official information reporting 10 fatalities.

Images shared by the Civil Defense showed the crashed bus in the middle of bushes, with scattered clothing and significant damage to the vehicle, reflecting the seriousness of the incident.

Traffic accidents are a worrying reality in Colombia and one of the main causes of mortality in the country. Just a few days before the incident, eight people lost their lives in a head-on collision between a bus and a tractor-trailer in the department of La Guajira.

According to data provided by the state National Road Safety Agency, last year there were 7,200 deaths due to traffic accidents in Colombia13% more than the previous year.

With information from AFP