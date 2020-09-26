The transfer market enters its final stretch. Until Monday, October 5, the clubs will have time to shore up their squads and Juan Carlos Cordero rushes his options so that Tenerife 20-21 is even more competitive. “I’m calm because I see the work behind it,” Fran Fernández said recently. “We are clear that what comes has to be to improve, if not, we will stay as we are, although the staff is short and more in certain positions,” he added.

And Juan Carlos Cordero is working on this against the clock since the team lacks at least one center forward and possibly one midfielder. After the arrival of Georgian Otar Kakabadze for the right back, the Sports Director’s negotiating agenda is at its peak.

For the attack many candidates have sounded, but all coveted by various clubs. Fran Sol, who intends to return to Spain from Ukraine, is the one at the top of the list. It was also known in the last hours the possible interest in Mamadou Sylla claimed by Málaga, Girona or Mallorca or Antoñín, from the young striker of Granada.

At the moment, the coach only has Manu Apeh, Joselu and Jorge Padilla for that demarcation. The one chosen to accompany them may be the last to arrive at the dressing room since the market is somewhat stopped and there are not too many movements that will be activated, surely, in the last days.

Less priority is the reinforcement for the spinal cord, although if someone is put in range they will take advantage. Ruiz de Galarreta, has been the last name to be linked to Tenerife and thus prop up the interior to compete with Aitor Sanz, Zarfino and Javi Alonso. The evolution, slow but good, of Borja Lasso makes that facing this position, peace of mind sends.