When there are ten days until classes start in the City, schools are torn between the demand for information required by the families of the students, and the lack of details about the launch of a school year that will again be marked by the coronavirus pandemic.

At these times, many schools are in limbo. On the one hand, with the intention of putting into practice those things that were learned during the re-linking that took place in the last weeks of the 2020 cycle. On the other, diagramming a device that allows them to organize the boys and girls bubbles, of teachers, and also the workload and shifts. But at the same time, uncertainty prevails. Only next Friday will the Federal Council of Education meet. The meeting was called by Minister Nicolás Trotta and will be the first in person; all the country’s education ministers are expected to attend.

In these days families began to receive information from schools. But although expectation is first generated, then they discover that the news is few. The vast majority of schools, they only notified the start dates of classes based on the “draft protocol for the start of face-to-face classes 2021”.

From the agreement of the Ministry of Education of the City with the unions, now there is a definitive protocol. In addition to giving details on the prevention measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections, the back-to-school schedule is established. In general terms, on February 14 they begin in kindergartens and kindergartens, in the first cycle of primary school and in the basic cycle of secondary level. The 22nd, in the second cycle of primary school. And as of March, the rest of the secondary ones.

“The objective of schools, in general, is that there is as much presence as possible. But this depends above all on two factors: the number of students from each institution and the meters available -tells Clarion a director of a school in Palermo-. In our case, we think that all students will be able to come in one shift, from Monday to Friday. And the idea is to rotate them. One week morning shift and another week afternoon shift, when English classes are taught. This is the ultimate goal. ”

Schools have to be organized according to the number of students and the space available so that a distance of 1.5 meters can be met. Photo Luciano Thieberger

A factor that allows this rotation is the fact that the teachers of this institution work all day at the school. According to sources from the Ministry of Education, something similar happens in public schools. “70% of the schools are double-time. Teachers cover both shifts, which would also allow us divide the student body into two shifts and take advantage of the classrooms“, they explain.

In addition, they detail that 80% of the schools are in a position to teach classes without the need for infrastructure works. “There are the ‘Cacciatore’ schools (which were built during the Military Dictatorship, in the 70s), which are spacious, with assembly halls, corridors and also wide circulation. In general they have very good ventilation. And there are the establishments of the ‘Plan 54 schools’, which have covered patios, multipurpose rooms, are more modern and well ventilated. The ones that have the most difficulties are the ‘horseshoe’ schools, whose classrooms are smaller and all face the same patio, “they indicate from the area.

The infrastructure of each school is different. Some make it easier to adhere to protocols. Photo Fernando de la Orden

Parents who send their sons and daughters to public schools have many doubts. “My son has 32 companions. They did not inform us of any kind of plan for the return nor how are they going to organize the groups. Last year there were colleagues who could not connect and, despite requests, the computers never reached them. There are also precarious situations that we live with almost daily: our children never have soap in the bathrooms and changing a broken blackboard is a drama, “synthesizes Romina, mother of a child who attends a public school in Colegiales.

From the most representative union, UTE-CTERA, they had expressed the need to return to face-to-face classes, but “with safe and workable protocols that guarantee the health of children, teachers and families “, as expressed by the general secretary, Angelica Graciano. In social networks and in interviews with the media, she stressed that what was under discussion was not the return to classrooms, but that this return should be taken care of. That is why they demanded changes in the original project to return to the presence of the City, for example, that a mixed committee to monitor the protocols continue to operate.

Adrián Moscovich, the executive director of the ORT school, tells Clarion that this year all the efforts are put in the return to the classrooms. Elementary boys and girls will attend every day, each in one turn. But it is planned that two days a week they can stay extended hours. For this, they will take food from their homes, because the dining room will not be enabled to operate.

At the ORT, they plan for primary school students to attend only one shift, except twice a week when they could stay extended hours. Photo Courtesy ORT

“Respecting social distancing, the size of the classrooms allows us to build groups of 15 boys and girls Moscovich explains. With secondary school we also organize with bubbles and the students of the first years will be able to come full time. The upper cycle will support the half-day, since as the boys grow we encourage autonomy “.

The secondary students of the ORT will also be organized in bubbles. Photo Courtesy ORT

In Las Cumbres, a school in Recoleta, they point to streaming as a way to complement face-to-face. While one group of students is studying in person at school, others can watch the class from their homes.

“We have planned the return based on the draft that Education shared. Unlike October, when the re-links were carried out, now the social distancing must be 1.5 meters. Last year it was two meters. Teachers will also be able to change bubble. we are going to privilege the greatest possible presence, especially among the younger boys, with less autonomy, who were the ones who suffered the most during 2020, “he tells Clarion María Marta Ripoll de Olaizola, general director of the school.

With 10 years of learning in technologies, connection is not a problem at this school. “We will implement the alternation by turns so that all students can access as many classes as possible,” explains Olaizola.

The great challenge for going back to school will be in the public sphere, where boys and girls showed the greatest difficulties in accessing knowledge. Many did not even have the chance to connect remotely to continue studying.

NS