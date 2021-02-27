Chinstrap with pink trim, the hair gathered in a high ponytail, almost at the top, the white apron, like a poncho, very white. With a smile that can be guessed in her slanted eyes, Marina Viña forms a line to enter her school. In addition to the supplies, he carries in his backpack a tupper with cookies and a thermal glass with water. He’s in third grade and during 2020 he only had one week of face-to-face classes. At 9 o’clock the doors of the school open. He greets his mother with a kiss, puts the mask back on and you already know everything that follows: he extends his left arm to have his temperature taken, he puts alcohol gel on and walks straight to “his” portion of the patio, the site that shares with the bubble of which it will be part of the rest of the year.

A little over a week passed from the beginning of classes in this public school in the City of Palermo, school N ° 4 “Provincia de Córdoba”, in Scalabrini Ortiz in 1300. Under a factory-looking shed that covers the courtyard , the voice of Marcela Voulgaris, the director, is heard loudly saying to the boys: “Imagine that we are playing tag. I do not advance until my partner in front does not advance. “

When everyone occupies the portion of the patio that corresponds to them, they raise the flag while the voice of Soledad Pastorutti singing “La Viajera” is heard even louder.

"Imagine that we are playing post office", proposes the director of the Córdoba Province School, so that the boys learn to move with distance in the yard.

In the new normal through which thousands of students of elementary schools in the City pass, there are some perceptions and moods that go through, in general, a good part of the educational community. The boys are happy to recover their spaces of belonging. Fathers, mothers, teachers and managers, be alert. Because although the Buenos Aires territory is experiencing a “stable” health situation -as defined by the local authorities-, the vaccination plan is slow and does not contemplate for the moment that doses are applied to teachers. The doubts and fear of contagion continue.

Parents have doubts, but students go to classes with enthusiasm.

On the other hand, taking into account that presence is the rule, families are organizing tetris in which the dynamics of going back and forth to school have been transformed. By order of the Buenos Aires Ministry of Education, the establishments have the task of imparting at least four hours of presence. Based on this, some make a mix between face-to-face and virtuality to cover the entire day. Others do half a day in person, but rotating, one day in the morning, another day in the afternoon. And others, very few, teach full-time face-to-face classes, but with the obligation to withdraw the boys and girls for lunch. Dining rooms are not allowed. The more children there are in a family, the more complex the organization.

Agustín (9 years old) and Juana (7) started classes and are happy. “Luckily, the schedules of both coincide. There are families that could not coincide, so the organization is complicated for them. We agreed with the school in which there is this mix between face-to-face and virtual classes. They will also go to the sports field, without swimming, “says Paula, their mother.

Juana (7 years old) and Agustín (9) go to a school in Palermo.

Juana started second grade, so it happened from kindergarten to elementary school almost nonstop. “At school they are taking this situation into account, because in these first days they are working in a more playful way, with other times. Agustín is in fourth grade and it is a hinge stage in primary school, so we are satisfied that he has returned to the presence. He told us that they had already started to write in italics and that they were asked not to speak much, “laughs Paula. The boys go to a private school in Palermo.

In the City’s public schools, according to official data, 70% of the establishments work full time. “Last year we had a lot of difficulty connecting all the families: either they didn’t have a computer or they didn’t have Wi-Fi. That’s why we needed presence. My priority was that the boys were all together, by grade, so we left the classrooms and moved the desks to the dining room, to multipurpose rooms and even to very wide hallways. The boys are happy, very conscientious about the care and respect a lot the hygiene rules “, he tells Clarion Rosana Ursino, director of the elementary school of the María Elena Walsh Pole in the Barrio Padre Mugica, in Villa 31, Retiro.

At the elementary school of the Maria Elena Walsh Educational Pole, in Villa 31, they relocated the desks to larger spaces.

“The school represents for the boys your space of belonging, a place of bonding, of identity. In addition to what it represents at an academic level, it is the place where they grow psychically and emotionally, where they learn to become frustrated and also to succeed. It is your living space. And among vulnerable children it also plays a role of protection and nutritional source. This is the reason why, in general, the boys are happy to return “, explains Felisa L. de Widder, pediatrician and psychoanalyst, member of the Argentine Psychoanalytic Association (APA).

The boys returned to a different school due to the pandemic, where they have to comply with hygiene and prevention regulations.

But there is always a B side: “We know that not everything is so nice because it forces us adults to reformulate the family organization, because in many cases we no longer have grandparents, uncles or friends or even the person who works at home. to give us a hand. It is not the school we knew, it is not ideal, it is the possible school. That is why it is necessary to talk a lot with the children and with the educational community. There is still a long way to go, they are the first steps, “warns the specialist.

In these first week, fears are manifested through uncertainty. “There are children who did not start school because their parents were left without work. The enrollment is mostly from the neighborhood, but we had families that came from Moreno, for example. But they are no longer coming because it is also unfeasible for them to do so for three hours and go home again. There are many complexities, “laments Voulgaris.

Not all the boys were able to go back to school.

Ursino agrees and affirms that they are still waiting for the return of some families. It is calculated that 5% of boys and girls did not return to public schools in these first days. “We know that there are families that could not buy the overalls and then they do not send the boys; this worries us,” he says. In order to advance in teaching and to recover content, in his school he is preparing “micro bubbles” so that the teachers can work more intensely with the children.

Each school organized its schedule so that the boys have at least four hours of face-to-face classes per day.

In this first week of presence, and according to information from the Buenos Aires government, there were 43 bubbles that had to be isolated due to cases of coronavirus among teachers and students. And another 45 were isolated by suspicious cases. It is little, when according to Education there are a total of 45,056 bubbles. However, it is enough to feed the doubts of parents and teachers, in a year in which, as indicated by the prevention protocol, everything will be under permanent review.

