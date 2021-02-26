The duo Daft Punk and Beyoncé at an event organized by the Tindal music platform in March 2015 in New York. Jamie McCarthy

When it was published One More Time In 2000, Daft Punk was sparred criticism for overusing the devil’s gadget, the autotune. Twenty years later the group has decided to retire and the autotune it is already an instrument as basic in pop as the guitar. If someone has patience to scrutinize the most listened to songs of the last five years. A bet: at least 50% use this voice deformer that so irritates those nostalgic for pop of sixties heritage.

A Parisian duo of Thomas Bangalter (45) and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo (46) announced this week that their career has come to an end, after 28 years. Daft Punk is surely the most successful electronic group in pop history. A band that managed to become a pop reference for all audiences. With the concerts stopped, perhaps it is the best time to leave, so we will not long for their absolutely crazy shows, preferably at festivals, with thousands of people exchanging fluids, something unimaginable even for a long time.

One of the infallible songs in those scorching live demos was Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, with a loan from Edwin Birdsong. The clever Kaney West relied on her to compose his Stronger. When we listen Da funk It is inevitable to remember that brilliant video of Spike Jonze, with the man-dog walking through the streets of New York and interacting without anyone being surprised that he is an animal. A five minute masterpiece. Musically, Da funk it ranks second in the best treatment of the sound of a bass in a pop song. The first is Billy Jean.

During its almost three decades of career, Daft Punk has always respected both its classics and its contemporaries. In addition to executors, they have been considered followers of music. In Burnin they honor the house nineties. Another irresistible song with a video where the first figures appear of the genre like Roger Sanchez, Derrick Carter or Roy Davis Jr.

Have we talked about tributes? There is Get Lucky, paid tribute to the disco era of the late seventies. It was also his most successful piece. When it emerged, some of its followers did not understand that the duo was humanized, that it used traditional instruments (not just machines) and that it invited mass pop figures such as Pharrell Williams or Nile Rodgers, the legendary member of Chic, one of the the capital groups of the seventies disco fever.

We do not forget Digital love, with lyrics by DJ Sneak and a loan of the song I Love You More, 1979, by the eclectic pianist George Duke. Okay, if anyone doubts that machines cry, feel and suffer, let them listen to this song where even a guitar solo sounds! Eddie Van Halen. Although the duo revealed that they treated it with a sequencer.

Up to 144 times repeats Around the world in the song of the same title. And we want more. This song is a new demonstration of the duo’s funk passion. Seven minutes of non-stop dancing. What a wonder.

But it’s not all wild dance at Daft Punk. One of his best themes is Doin ‘it right, performed vocally by Panda Bear (Animal Collective), a song so rich that it works as a sobering lesson for indies rail. We complete the ten with Robot Rock, with a riff taken from the song Realize the Beast, from Breakwater, which drills you, and so at ease; and with Instant Crush, an eighties piece of techno-pop with the suggestively warped voice of Julian Casablancas, from The Strokes.

Daft Punk are gone; we only have to dance.