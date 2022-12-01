And by the way, not the engine you expect either. This BMW M5 W10 (and no, that’s not a typo) is the most special occasion of the day.

If we say that we can present a BMW M5 with a ten-cylinder, that is not surprising in itself. BMW has used a 5.0 liter V10 engine to power the M5 (E60/E61). A wonderful engine if you could keep it a bit well, but one that was not ripe for the future. With successor F10 it became ‘just’ a V8 again.

BMW M5 (E39) with ten-cylinder

And actually, a BMW M5 from the generation before, the E39, would not surprise you in today’s world. BMW aficionados have realized just about every engine swap, in fact: the S85B50 V10 from the E60 M5 fits in the engine compartment of an E30 3 Series. That’s why tonight’s occasion is one that does have a pretty unusual story. This BMW M5 E39 has a W10. And that’s not a typo.

BMW M5 W10

A W10, so no V10. A W-shaped engine actually means exactly what it is, the cylinder banks of two V engines are made together in such a way that the banks form a kind of W. Volkswagen used this trick a lot in the early 00s, from the W8 (which has been in the Passat) to the W12 (which has been in the Touareg, Phaeton and many a Bentley) and even the W16 of the Bugatti Veyron. A W10 never came and yet it is in the front of this BMW M5. And yes, it is a Volkswagen block and also yes, this is not a shed project. How does this work?

Development

It’s actually very simple. Ferdinand Piëch orphaned Dr. Wolfram Willeke to develop the powerful motors for the future (so these became the W-motors we all know). You only really know what an engine does in terms of performance, reliability and robustness when you put it in a car. Around 1998, Volkswagen didn’t have anything in their arsenal where you could put the engine in without having to thoroughly adjust the rest (chassis, suspension, brakes, gearbox). BMW had that, so the M5. The S62B50 V8 was scrapped and a W10 engine was installed in this BMW M5.

Perfect match

It does fit and the BMW M5 can handle the power of the W10 just fine. In any case, Piëch was impressed, because the big boss of VAG used the M5 as daily transport for a while! That not only means that the engines were approved, it also means that the BMW M5 with W10 is a genius engine swap. Where the M5 E39 normally delivers 400 hp and 500 Nm, the W10 produced 500 hp and 550 Nm. However, the W10 was a lot heavier: an empty M5 normally weighs about 1,700 kg, but the version with W10 weighs 1,836 kg. A small sacrifice.

To buy

Almost every brand will have a large arsenal of Frankenstein cars like this, but this BMW M5 with W10 has escaped from VAG’s depot. Why and how is not clear, but it is clear that the M5 is now at GDM Motors in Belgium. And they also want to get rid of it! This ten-cylinder M5 avant la letter looks like a regular E39 M5, with only a sticker to indicate that it is a prototype. What this does to the status of being street legal is not known. Also, the price only becomes clear if you are willing to transfer a considerable amount. These types of cars are usually not cheap. In any case, you can show interest GDM’s website.

