However, it has also been in the eye of the hurricane due to its questionable laws and restrictions that, among other things, violate human rights and, especially, against women and the LGBTIQ community. Despite this, it is a state that keeps some treasures inside.
Qatar, the second flattest country in the world
If you are one of those who develop symptoms associated with altitude, you should know that in Qatar this will not be a factor to worry about: its highest point is only 338 feet, a figure that cannot be surpassed by the Maldives, whose height ranges six feet, according to the ‘Arab World’ portal.
It has the best airport in the world
With the longest runway in Western Asia -at 15,912 feet- and the sixth longest in the world, Hamad International Airport in Doha is positioned as the best airport across the globe by 2022, according to a report. by the firm Skytrax. Tokyo and Singapore follow.
Owns the best airline in the world
Qatar Airways is, for this moment, synonymous with luxuries, comforts and good service. Not surprisingly, a couple of months ago, the Qatari airline was ranked number one in the Airline Ratings ranking. In addition to offering a modern fleet of aircraft, it uses the latest technology in its flights.
Khor Al Adaid, a magnificent natural treasure
60 kilometers southwest of Doha, the capital of Qatar, Khor Al Adaid stands as one of the greatest natural attractions on the Asian continent. Tranquil, magnificent and peaceful, it is known for the fact that the crystalline sea meets, at one point, the desert.
Unsafety? Not in Qatar
According to the crime index for the first half of 2022, carried out by Numbeo, the country of Qatar has the lowest crime rate with 14 points out of 100; which translates into a security rate of 85 points, which surpasses countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Taiwan.
Men, the largest settlers
If you are walking through the streets of Qatar and you come across mostly men, don’t worry; This responds to the fact that in the Arab state there are 2,416,286 men, compared to 767,161 women, in a population of 3,183,976. That is, only 24.2 percent correspond to women, according to the last census.
Qatar, one of the richest countries in the world
With the highest per capita income in the world – by 2021 it reached 179 billion dollars – and a growing economy, Qatar has the honorable title of being one of the richest countries in the world. Its wealth comes from oil and natural gas, which account for more than 60% of GDP.
A peculiar national animal
The Arabian oryx, a species of artiodactyl mammal that was saved from extinction in the 1970s, is the not-so-common national animal of Qatar. Its large horns can be seen, for example, in the logo of the airline Qatar Airways.
Some strict prohibitions
Both the consumption of alcohol in public places and the sale of drugs, the display of affection outside private places, shouting in the streets, eating pork -or even touching it- and swearing are just some of the strict prohibitions that the Arab state has.
Al Thani, the royal family
The Al Thani have been in power since the 19th century and their rise is due to British intervention to curb piracy in the region. At the head of the family is the current emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (Doha, 1980), the ninth in the dynasty.
